KRTL Biotech Highlights ELIXIR as Flagship Hydration Product in Bolivia

Lakewood, CO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) ("KRTL Holding" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, KRTL Biotech, Inc., is spotlighting ELIXIR, a high-performance electrolyte hydration beverage, as one of its most commercially successful and strategically positioned consumer health products in the Bolivian Market

Produced under GMP-compliant conditions at KRTL Biotech’s Bolivian facility, ELIXIR is a non-alcoholic, hypertonic hydration beverage designed to rapidly restore essential electrolytes and combat dehydration caused by intense physical activity, heat exposure, or alcohol consumption. With a proprietary formula containing glucose, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and citric acid, ELIXIR is scientifically formulated to hydrate cells more efficiently than traditional sports drinks.

Currently available in more than 7,000 retail drugstores, major supermarkets, and club stores throughout Bolivia, ELIXIR has earned a reputation as both a hangover recovery essential and a popular mixer in cocktails. Its vibrant branding and broad consumer appeal have made it a mainstay in nightclubs, gyms, and family households alike.

"ELIXIR represents the intersection of scientific hydration and lifestyle relevance," said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group Inc. "It’s not only a formulation rooted in health science but also a brand with a strong cultural footprint in Bolivia and a compelling case for expansion."

The ELIXIR lineup includes flavors such as Berry, Arándano, Citrus Punch, Tropical Flavor, Mango Zero (no sugar), and Electro Mandarina in sachet format. The variety of packaging—from single-serve sachets to sleek 625ml bottles—makes ELIXIR suitable for retail shelves, on-the-go consumption, and hospitality applications.

KRTL Biotech is preparing to initiate structured pathways for international market introduction, including regulatory entry into the United States. The U.S. market for hydration solutions, functional wellness beverages, and alcohol recovery aids continues to expand, offering strong demand signals for ELIXIR's unique formulation and branding. As part of this strategy, KRTL Biotech is assessing packaging compliance, ingredient disclosures, and permissible health claims to align with FDA labeling requirements. In parallel, the Company is also developing an import framework and market positioning strategy to support commercial rollout once regulatory alignment is complete.

"As a company rooted in both science and innovation, we’re proud to see ELIXIR emerge as a household name in Bolivia," said Patricia Wilstermann, CEO of SIGMA. "Its evolution from a pharmaceutical concept to a cultural staple represents exactly the kind of product innovation we aim to scale globally."

"We see ELIXIR as more than a product—it’s a proven platform for wellness and recovery," said Daniel Bishop, CEO of KRTL Biotech. "With real-world adoption and scalable production already in place, it offers us a clear path to enter functional beverage markets globally."

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) operates through its subsidiaries KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. The Company leverages strategic synergies across biotech, technology, and emerging markets to drive growth and deliver shareholder value.

About KRTL Biotech, Inc.

KRTL Biotech, Inc. focuses on building scalable life-science operations that prioritize quality, compliance, and innovation. The company aims to expand its international footprint while maintaining rigorous U.S. reporting and regulatory standards.

About Industria Químico Farmacéutica SIGMA Corp SRL

SIGMA is a Bolivian pharmaceutical manufacturer with more than five decades of experience in formulation, quality manufacturing, and commercialization of essential and complementary health products, including pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

