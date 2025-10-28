Sharecare awarded three-year NCQA Accreditation for Wellness and Health Promotion

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has again received a three-year Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). With Sharecare voluntarily participating in NCQA’s nationally recognized evaluation of its lifestyle and disease management interventions, including its coaching programs and RealAge health risk assessment, three-year accreditation is the highest Accreditation status awarded by NCQA, demonstrating Sharecare’s strong performance of NCQA’s rigorous standards for wellness and health promotion programs.

"Maintaining three of the highest NCQA accreditations reflects Sharecare’s unwavering commitment to excellence and validates our delivery of high-quality, evidence-based care and our dedication to continuous improvement," said Michelle Snyder, DNP, MSN, vice president of clinical strategy and solutions at Sharecare. "Demonstrating that we meet rigorous national standards, these top-tier recognitions also build trust with patients, providers, payors, and regulators, and enhance our credibility with commercial clients, health plans, and government programs."

NCQA WHP Accreditation uses standardized program measures that allow employers to make informed comparisons when choosing among several wellness vendors, and comprehensively evaluates key areas of health promotion, including how wellness programs are implemented in the workplace; how services such as health coaching are provided to help eligible individuals develop skills to make healthy choices; and how sensitive health information of eligible individuals is properly safeguarded.

“NCQA’s Wellness & Health Promotion Accreditation requires organizations to demonstrate their compliance with well-defined standards and quality measures," said Margaret E. O’Kane, NCQA President. “The NCQA seal will provide employers and consumers with the information they need to choose the best program in their markets.”

Conducted by a team of experts, WHP Accreditation surveys include rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations of 12 standards, which are purposely set high and intended to help wellness and health promotion organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible, increase healthy behavior change in eligible individuals, and create an environment of continuous improvement.

Sharecare’s NCQA Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation is in addition to the three-year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation it received in November 2024 for its platform, including programs for asthma, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension; as well as the three-year NCQA Case Management Accreditation it received in April 2024 for its complex case management capabilities available through its whole health advocacy solution. Notably, Sharecare bears the distinction of being only one of three companies to hold those three-year NCQA Accreditations simultaneously.

For more information on Sharecare’s NCQA-accredited health and well-being platform and programs, including its lifestyle and disease management interventions, email the team at connect@sharecare.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

