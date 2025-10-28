360 Privacy Strengthens Board of Directors with Industry Veterans Wendy Bahr and Brian Murphy, Promotes Trinity Davis to Chief Security Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy today announced the appointment of Wendy Bahr and Brian Murphy to its Board of Directors, alongside the promotion of Trinity Davis to Chief Security Officer. These strategic moves strengthen 360 Privacy's leadership as the company continues to scale its digital privacy solutions. Bahr and Murphy join founding board members Adam Jackson, Founder and CEO of 360 Privacy; John Stewart, former Cisco Chief Security and Trust Officer; and Alex Malvone, partner at FTV Capital.

"Wendy and Brian bring a combination of strategic vision and execution experience for our stage of growth," said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy. "Wendy's track record of building high-performance go-to-market organizations and Brian's experience driving rapid scale within the cybersecurity industry will be invaluable as we expand our platform capabilities and market presence. Combined with Trinity's promotion to CSO, we're positioning 360 Privacy to lead the digital privacy solutions category for years to come."

Board Appointments

Wendy Bahr brings more than 30 years of technology leadership, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik, where she led global indirect sales strategy and partner ecosystem development for the cloud security company. Prior to Rubrik, Bahr spent 18 years at Cisco, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of the Global Partner Organization, where she was responsible for more than 55,000+ eco-system partners delivering over $42B in revenue worldwide. She also led Cisco's Meraki global sales organization and oversaw the company's Global Executive Briefing Centers. Bahr formerly served on the Board of Directors of Converge Technology Solutions and is a strategic advisor to several portfolio companies.

Brian Murphy is founder and CEO of ReliaQuest, the world’s leading AI cybersecurity technology company. Murphy has grown ReliaQuest from a boot-strapped startup to a high-growth, AI technology company with a valuation of over $3.4 billion, over 1,200 team members and over 1,000 customers. Murphy has received numerous accolades for his leadership and entrepreneurship, including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award, and has been recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs. Murphy also serves as Board Chairman and Founders Circle Member for Embarc Collective, Florida’s fastest growing startup hub, and on the Board of Trustees for Florida State University.

Chief Security Officer Promotion

Trinity Davis has been promoted to Chief Security Officer, expanding his role beyond strategic intelligence to oversee the company's comprehensive security strategy. Davis brings two decades of experience in executive protection, having led cross-functional security teams in the private family office, social media, and fintech sectors. Prior to joining 360 Privacy as Managing Director of Strategic Intelligence, Davis served as the operational security lead for two organizations where he was responsible for protecting executives and their families, experience that included using the 360 Privacy platform on the client side.

"Trinity's unique background bridging physical and digital security embodies our mission," said Jackson. "His experience protecting high-profile executives gives him an unmatched understanding of the threats our clients face. As CSO, Trinity will ensure that 360 Privacy continues to set the standard for comprehensive digital privacy solutions."

"The threats facing executives and high-net-worth individuals are increasingly sophisticated and increasingly digital in origin," said Davis. "At 360 Privacy, we've built the only platform that addresses the convergence of digital and physical risk. I'm excited to lead our security strategy as we continue to protect high-profile individuals and organizations."

The leadership additions come as 360 Privacy continues to expand its platform capabilities, including the recent launch of 360 Strata, which provides unprecedented visibility into how digital exposures connect and compound across an organization.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, a leader in digital privacy solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting organizations, executives, and high net worth individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

