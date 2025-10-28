Rocket Software Study Finds 116% ROI and $1.9M NPV with Rocket® Secure Host Access

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced findings from a new commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting conducted on behalf of Rocket Software. The study found that enterprises using Rocket® Secure Host Access achieved a 116% return on investment (ROI), $1.9 million in benefits over three years, and payback in under six months. The study details how consolidating and modernizing with Rocket® Secure Host Access not only can reduce security risk on the green screen but also help enterprises improve productivity with critical IT teams and reduce costs at scale.

Key findings from the Forrester Total Economic Impact study on Rocket Secure Host Access include:

30% improvement in security posture with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) via Identity and Access Management (IAM) integration, reducing breach risks, meeting compliance standards, and avoiding costly fines.

80% increase in productivity for end-users addressing access issues through single sign-on, eliminating password resets and reducing downtime.

Help desk workload reduced by 50% by year 3, saving $921,000 through lower ticket volume and faster ticket resolution.

50% productivity boost for mainframe IT admins as of year 3 by automating tasks such as provisioning, configuration, and centralizing access control, enabling teams to focus on higher-value work.

Many enterprises rely on mainframes and host systems to run critical applications and workflows, accessing sensitive data. However, ensuring secure and efficient user access remains challenging as IT teams often manage manual processes, outdated emulators, and siloed access methods that consume resources and limit modernization efforts.

Rocket Secure Host Access empowers organizations to modernize mainframe and host system access seamlessly, without disrupting existing infrastructure. By extending login authentication from enterprise IAM solutions, it effectively eliminates password reset support tickets, drastically reduces help desk load, and allows mainframe administrators to prioritize strategic initiatives.

Rocket Secure Host Access is a security-first terminal emulator software solution providing modern security and operational best practices to terminal emulation. It strengthens security and compliance with modern encryption protocols such as transport layer security (TLS) 1.3, integrates with enterprise IAM systems for MFA, and offers IT professionals a unified dashboard to manage sessions, policies, and configurations. Ultimately, it helps organizations modernize securely, improve productivity, reduce help desk demands, and optimize IT administrative overhead.

“Our Total Economic Impact study shows the real-world value our customers experience with Rocket Secure Host Access,” said Puneet Kohli, President of Application Modernization at Rocket Software. “Beyond considerable ROI and the 6-month payback period, this solution transforms how IT teams secure and manage mainframe access — streamlining operations, reducing manual workload, and enabling teams to focus on innovation and strategic growth. It’s a game-changer for modernizing existing infrastructure without disruption, all while significantly strengthening security and compliance.”

Customer Quotes

“With [Rocket Secure Host Access], our users experienced a 30% reduction in time spent on login and access issues. This allowed them to focus more on their core tasks rather than dealing with technical problems.” — Operations Support Manager, health insurance provider.

“With [Rocket Secure Host Access], help desk calls were reduced by 50%, freeing up our staff to concentrate on more strategic initiatives.” — Regional IT officer, healthcare services.

“Switching to a browser-based solution eliminated compatibility issues and reduced downtime by about 25%. Our employees could access mainframe applications seamlessly from any device, enhancing their overall efficiency.” — System Administration Lead, textile manufacturer.



With the upcoming expansion of the NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulation’s MFA mandate, Rocket Software is helping banks, financial service providers, insurers and third-party vendors strengthen compliance by enabling seamless MFA across all systems. Unlike other MFA solutions, Rocket Secure Host Access is purpose-built to extend enterprise-grade authentication and IAM to backend host environments, where implementation is often most challenging.

The full study, The Total Economic Impact ™ of Rocket Secure Host Access (September 2025), is available here: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Rocket Secure Host Access

