Rocket Software Unveils Next Evolution of DevOps Tools That Evolve the Developer Experience to Bridge IT Skills Gap Across Core IT Systems

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization and cross-platform DevOps, today announced a new generation of innovations designed to enhance developer experience (DevEx), improve agility, and reduce the growing skills gap across mission-critical systems, including IBM Z® and IBM® i. The latest advancements in Rocket Software’s DevOps portfolio deliver AI-driven insights, deeper automation, and more intuitive workflows, enabling faster, higher-quality releases across IBM Z, IBM i, distributed systems, and cloud environments.

For many organizations, integrating core systems with modern toolchains has been a persistent challenge, limiting their ability to fully leverage existing investments and slowing modernization. Rocket Software is changing that with DevEx-driven solutions that leverage technology like AI to empower every developer, whether they work in a green-screen environment or a modern IDE.

Through seamless integration with leading DevOps tools, advanced automation, and AI-powered assistance, Rocket Software enables teams to innovate faster and modernize at their own pace – whether running a modern, heritage, or hybrid DevOps approach. Rocket is the only partner delivering a unified, DevEx-driven approach to DevOps spanning IBM Z, IBM i, distributed, and cloud platforms.

“Business around the world depend on core systems to deliver the critical data and applications to drive strong customer experiences, but talent shortages, core systems knowledge and outdated tools slow innovation,” said Puneet Kohli, President of the Application Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. “At Rocket Software, we’re committed to the developer and their experience by making intuitive and powerful DevOps tools and best practices available on core systems, so organizations can empower any developer to accelerate value delivery for their business – effectively closing the skills gap.”

Key Innovation Highlights:

Empowering Every Developer: Rocket Software’s DevOps solutions enable organizations to hook into modern, cross-platform DevOps toolchains (like Git ® , VS Code ® , and Azure ® Pipelines), making it easy to onboard new developers and boost productivity for existing teams working on IBM i and the IBM Z mainframe.

Rocket Software’s DevOps solutions enable organizations to hook into modern, cross-platform DevOps toolchains (like Git , VS Code , and Azure Pipelines), making it easy to onboard new developers and boost productivity for existing teams working on IBM i and the IBM Z mainframe. Faster Delivery: CI/CD integration, LLM API integration, Git-integrated source code change management, and AI-driven anomaly detection enable faster code releases, freeing developers to focus on building and shipping great code.

CI/CD integration, LLM API integration, Git-integrated source code change management, and AI-driven anomaly detection enable faster code releases, freeing developers to focus on building and shipping great code. Quality Code into Production : Automated testing, test-ready environments, and secure promotion of changes mean fewer errors are deployed, reducing security risk and downstream costs of late-stage debugging.

: Automated testing, test-ready environments, and secure promotion of changes mean fewer errors are deployed, reducing security risk and downstream costs of late-stage debugging. Frictionless Integration and Flexibility: Rocket’s solutions integrate with popular IDEs such as Visual Studio ® , Eclipse ® , and VS Code ® , and support multiple source code change management systems, including Git, allowing developers to work in their environments of choice and collaborate across teams seamlessly.

Rocket’s solutions integrate with popular IDEs such as Visual Studio , Eclipse , and VS Code , and support multiple source code change management systems, including Git, allowing developers to work in their environments of choice and collaborate across teams seamlessly. AI and Automation for All: Whether it’s automation to focus developers on productive work or it’s AI-powered code explanation for languages like COBOL that enable developers to quickly understand complex codebases and gain deeper insights during application analysis, developers of any skill level can maintain, update, and extend core applications—so modernization and digital transformation become reality with any team.





Whether it’s automation to focus developers on productive work or it’s AI-powered code explanation for languages like COBOL that enable developers to quickly understand complex codebases and gain deeper insights during application analysis, developers of any skill level can maintain, update, and extend core applications—so modernization and digital transformation become reality with any team. Enhanced Visibility and Observability for Proactive Problem Solving: Unified metrics, event data streaming, and AI-driven health monitoring provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across platforms. Early error detection and proactive anomaly identification enable fast resolution and more stable systems, freeing developers to innovate rather than firefight issues.





Unified metrics, event data streaming, and AI-driven health monitoring provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across platforms. Early error detection and proactive anomaly identification enable fast resolution and more stable systems, freeing developers to innovate rather than firefight issues. Compliance through Enforcement: Minimize audit risk with policy enforcement via automation, pre-configuration, standardization, and Separation of Duties, all backed by audit-ready reporting.



“AI and automation are essential to any DevEx initiative, especially in mainframe and IBM i environments where retaining expertise and scaling small teams to fit the business need is critical,” said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst, HyperFRAME Research. “By integrating automation and AI-powered code assistance, organizations can empower developers to maintain and modernize core applications, bridging skills gaps and ensuring business continuity. Rocket Software is leading the charge to bring AI to the core system developer ecosystem, and the announcement today is another proof point of Rocket Software’s approach.”

Rocket Software’s latest innovations demonstrate its commitment to supporting organizations throughout their DevOps modernization journey. These solutions enable businesses to evolve DevOps practices at their own pace, extending modernization across IBM Z, IBM i, distributed, and cloud platforms. With Rocket, organizations can deliver new capabilities faster, align platform teams at scale, and transform the developer experience into measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about Rocket Software’s DevOps solutions for core systems, click here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,200 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

IBM Z and IBM are trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation

Git is a trademark of Software Freedom Conservancy, Inc.

Visual Studio, VS Code and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation

Eclipse is a trademark of Eclipse Foundation AISBL

For media inquiries:

Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com