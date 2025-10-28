AvePoint Expands Channel Strategy with New Azure Data Protection, Global IAMCP Partnership, and Enhanced Marketplace Integrations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, today announced the addition of Azure data protection capabilities within AvePoint Elements, part of the Confidence Platform. Additionally, AvePoint launched a new partnership with the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) and announced additional marketplace integrations to increase end-customer security and optimize partner efficiency.

Increased Data Protection for Azure

According to Canalys, AI and related security challenges are set to increase managed services revenue by 13% year-over-year to $595 million globally, presenting a unique opportunity for partners to build services around AvePoint Elements. Adding to already comprehensive data protection capabilities, AvePoint now empowers service providers to increase end-customer Azure security posture by streamlining misconfiguration detection, monitoring Azure environments, and detecting anomalies. Within AvePoint Elements, partners can now safeguard configurations through VM and storage backup, optimize infrastructure performance, and provide recommendations to address deviations. The updates come at a critical time, as AI infrastructure investment leads to substantial Azure market growth (Microsoft has reported a 39% YoY increase in Azure revenue for 2025).

“Data protection is the cornerstone of trust for our partners and their customers, especially as digital threats and new technologies like AI continue to reshape the landscape,” said Coby Liang, Head of EMEA at AvePoint. “At AvePoint, we continue to develop AvePoint Elements to address these evolving challenges, making it easier for service providers to proactively secure environments, simplify operations, and deliver superior value, while also unlocking new, recurring revenue streams as demand for comprehensive managed services accelerates.”

New IAMCP Partnership

Additionally, AvePoint continues to invest in critical partnerships to expand its channel business globally. Today, AvePoint announced its global partnership with the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), the world’s leading professional association for Microsoft partners, representing over 5,000 individuals from nearly 2,000 organizations across 40+ countries. This partnership empowers IAMCP members to expand their services business and scale operations through AvePoint Elements and access to AvePoint Partner Program enablement offerings. Together, AvePoint and IAMCP will meet the evolving demands of IT services, talent shortages, and ongoing changes in Microsoft’s partner programs, by enabling IAMCP members to deliver innovative, recurring revenue-generating solutions and rapidly build high-performing teams.

“This strategic partnership is a win-win for both organizations,” said Eddie Bader, IAMCP International President. “IAMCP members benefit from access to AvePoint’s industry-leading technology and partner program, while AvePoint accelerates partner recruitment and expands its global channel presence. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to empower partners and their customers to lead in AI driven digital transformation. This alliance is truly a catalyst for growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our entire ecosystem.”

Marketplace Integrations within Elements, part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform

Service providers can now easily streamline procurement, license management, and billing directly within AvePoint Elements. By integrating top cloud marketplaces like ALSO, Ingram Xvantage, TD Synnex StreamOne Ion, Arrow Arrowsphere, and Microsoft CSP into the platform, AvePoint makes it simpler than ever for partners to access solutions, reduce complexity, and accelerate their ability to scale.

“AvePoint is redefining marketplace enablement,” said Scott Sacket, SVP of Global Partner Strategy at AvePoint. “By removing operational barriers and providing seamless access through the world’s leading cloud marketplaces, we are empowering service providers to drive growth with unmatched agility and efficiency.”

To learn more about AvePoint’s partner offerings, visit: https://www.avepoint.com/partners

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

