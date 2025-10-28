Skyward’s Qmlativ ERP Surpasses 10 Missouri Districts: A New Era of Efficiency

Missouri school districts modernize business operations with Skyward’s next-generation ERP solution

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Qmlativ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution across Missouri.

In 2025, six additional Missouri districts selected Skyward’s Qmlativ ERP to modernize their business operations, bringing the total number of Missouri districts partnering with Skyward to eleven. The districts represent a wide range of sizes and needs, demonstrating Qmlativ’s scalability and adaptability for diverse educational environments.

“Districts across Missouri are seeking modern, cloud-based technology that streamlines processes, enhances transparency, and supports better decision-making,” said Ray Ackerlund, president at Skyward. “We are proud to partner with these districts as they take important steps toward greater operational efficiency.”

The Missouri districts that have joined Skyward in 2025 include:

Bayless School District

Mexico School District No. 59

Platte County R-2 School District

Gasconade County R-2 School District

Washington School District

Wentzville School District R-4

By implementing Skyward’s Qmlativ ERP, these districts are transforming their business offices through integrated solutions designed to improve data accuracy, strengthen financial management, and simplify administrative workflows.

“Making the switch to Skyward has been nothing short of rewarding,” said Travis Dierker, finance services director at Northwest R1 School District. “From our very first meeting through each step of implementation, we’ve been continually impressed by the team’s support and by Qmlativ’s functionality, adaptability, and ability to simplify our once clunky, manual processes.”

As more Missouri districts embrace modern, cloud-based solutions, Skyward remains committed to empowering schools with tools that drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation. Learn why districts are making the switch at skyward.com.

