Skyward Expands Partnership with Bentek, LLC. to Streamline Benefits Administration for School Districts

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, today announced an enhanced integration with Bentek®, a leading provider of benefits administration technology purpose-built for the public sector. The partnership delivers deeper automation and real-time data exchange between Skyward and Bentek, simplifying HR workflows across payroll, enrollment, and compliance.

In welcoming Bentek as a preferred partner, Skyward customers now have a way to enable bidirectional synchronization between the two solutions, eliminating duplicate data entry, reducing administrative errors, and saving valuable time during open enrollment and throughout the year. The integration empowers HR teams to focus less on manual entry and more on serving employees effectively.

“This integration reflects our continued commitment to public education,” said Julie Fink, president of Bentek. “We understand the demands school HR teams navigate — tight timelines, evolving requirements, and limited resources. That’s why we built this connection to empower teams with greater confidence, control, and clarity. Together, Bentek and Skyward deliver the operational efficiency and white-glove service school districts deserve.”

The partnership arrives at a critical time for school HR departments. Districts continue to face mounting administrative demands, evolving compliance requirements, and limited staffing resources. By connecting the power of Skyward’s SMS 2.0 and Qmlativ ERP solutions with Bentek’s benefits management platform, schools can achieve greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency year-round.

“Districts are looking for modern tools that simplify complex, time-consuming tasks,” said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. “This enhanced integration with Bentek reinforces our shared goal of empowering schools with connected technology that saves time, reduces errors, and improves employee experiences.”

Skyward and Bentek are proud to strengthen their partnership and help school districts modernize HR and benefits administration through seamless, purpose-built technology. For more information, visit skyward.com and mybentek.com.

About Skyward:

Since 1980, Skyward’s SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

About Bentek:

With two decades of proven expertise, Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment platform designed exclusively for the state, local, and education (SLED) market. Engineered specifically for public-sector needs, Bentek helps organizations streamline complex benefits processes through intelligent automation, seamless integrations, and a partnership-driven approach.

The company upholds a 98.5% client retention rate, a 100% implementation success record, and rigorous security standards including an A+ HIPAA rating and SOC 2 compliance. Bentek also participates in the GovRAMP Certification program, underscoring its commitment to data protection and government-grade reliability.

Guided by a white-glove service philosophy, Bentek goes beyond software to serve as an extension of each client’s team—delivering the expertise, collaboration, and personal support that ensure enduring success. For more information, visit mybentek.com.

