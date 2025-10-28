XPPen Drives Creative Excellence at LightBox Expo 2025, Presenting Multi-Faceted Creator Activities

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, the industry-leading digital art innovation brand, made a strong presence at LightBox Expo 2025 from October 24 to 26 at the Pasadena Convention Center. This year, XPPen expanded its engagement across multiple creator-driven programs, from showcasing breakthrough digital art tools and collaborating with PUBG MOBILE on interactive activities at its booth, to hosting an industry panel that fostered meaningful exchange with leading artists. Further reinforcing its commitment to supporting the entertainment art community, XPPen also joined the annual Concept Art Awards, a signature event of LightBox Expo, presenting the Beacon Award for Excellence in Environment Concept Art.



During the 3-day event, the XPPen booth stood out as a vibrant creative hub where imagination met technology. Visitors were invited to participate in a range of engaging on-site activities, including the Character Design Art Contest and the XPPen × PUBG MOBILE Coloring Challenge, which encouraged attendees to showcase their creativity and bring digital characters to life. The booth also featured appearances from cosplayers, including the iconic PUBG MOBILE character and two Halloween-inspired designs, offering fans an interactive and immersive photo experience. To thank the community for their enthusiasm and support, XPPen distributed exclusive brand gifts, adding a touch of fun and appreciation to the event atmosphere.





XPPen Presents Panel: “Symbolism in Character Design: From Visuals to Narrative”

Another highlight of XPPen’s participation at LightBox Expo 2025 was the inspiring panel discussion, “Symbolism in Character Design: From Visuals to Narrative”, which gathered leading voices from across the industry to explore how visual language translates into impactful storytelling and memorable character development.

The panel featured Clinton Jones (Pwnisher), a director and 3D/VFX artist known for his globally popular 3D challenges; Karla Ortiz, an internationally acclaimed artist and art director whose credits span major entertainment franchises including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Loki; They were joined by Dustin Panzino (Inkwell), a visual development artist in the gaming industry, and David Liu, an art director and indie game developer specializing in 2D animation. The discussion was moderated by Rob Salkowitz, a Forbes senior contributor and renowned speaker, consultant on creativity and entertainment media.



Throughout the session, the panelists shared how they approach creative assignments, the ways they connect story and design in their work, and their favorite, and most challenging aspects of the process. They also offered valuable advice to aspiring artists on breaking into the industry and developing a distinctive creative voice, inspiring the audience with insights drawn from their own professional journeys.

In addition, In addition, XPPen’s Product Marketing Manager, Brian, introduced the brand’s latest innovations: the Artist 12 3rd, the X4 Chip Stylus, and the best-selling Magic Drawing Pad. Designed for enhanced portability and next-generation pen performance, these tools reflect XPPen’s commitment to empowering creators with intuitive, professional digital art experiences anytime, anywhere. Panelists used the Magic Drawing Pad during the session, demonstrating its versatility and paper-like writing feel in real workflows.





Celebrating Artistic Excellence at the Concept Art Awards

Held on October 25 during LightBox Expo, the Concept Art Awards ceremony honored digital artists whose work shapes the narrative foundations of films, games, and animation. Organized by the Concept Art Association, the event spotlights creative excellence behind the scenes. This year, XPPen proudly presented the Beacon Award for Excellence in Environment Concept Art, celebrating outstanding creativity that transport audiences into compelling, imaginative environments.

The award was presented to Jonathan del Rosario "L.O.E", a striking environment piece that blends industrial scale with cinematic storytelling. The artwork’s spatial depth and atmospheric detail impressed the jury, demonstrating exceptional creativity and technical finesse in environment concept art.





Through its extensive presence at LightBox Expo, from gaming industry collaborations and hands-on creative experiences to fostering dialogue between industry leaders and rising talent through panel. The brand also emphasized industry development and support by partnering with the 2025 Concept Art Awards. Looking ahead, XPPen will continue advancing digital art technology while expanding opportunities for artistic growth, collaboration, and recognition. By empowering more people to create, share, and dream fearlessly, XPPen seeks to shape the future of creativity and contribute to the evolution of the broader entertainment industry.

Contact: Enni Lin, globalpr-team@xp-pen.com