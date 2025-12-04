XPPen Celebrates Christmas with Inspiring Creative Events and Up to 50% Off

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December, XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, unveils A Journey to Wonderland, a Christmas celebration where creativity and festive rewards come together. With the 2025 Christmas Drawing Contest, interactive mini-games, a Christmas livestream giveaway, and holiday offers of up to 50% off, XPPen invites artists everywhere to discover a season filled with imagination, joy, and extraordinary surprises.





Igniting Creativity Through the 2025 Christmas Drawing Contest

To celebrate the season of wonder, XPPen is launching the 2025 XPPen Christmas Drawing Contest under the theme “The Magic Mirror: Journey Begins”. Running from December 1 to December 31 (PST), this year’s competition invites creators to illustrate their own “Christmas adventure through the magic mirror”. The concept imagines the mirror as a portal to enchanting holiday realms—shimmering dreamscapes, floating cloud castles, or reindeer carrying wishes across distant worlds.





Artists can submit their work via the XPPen Community , with winners announced on January 10, 2026. Prizes include XPPen’s newest flagship devices such as the Artist Ultra 16 Series and the Magic Drawing Pad, offering creators powerful tools to continue expanding their artistic journeys. This year’s jury features Winged Canvas, a School of Illustration known for guiding artists with playful yet solid fundamentals; Paris-based concept artist Andrea Mackowiak, celebrated for crafting magical, atmospheric worlds; and Wisnu Bayu Aji, Founder of WBA Studio, whose award-winning 2D animation work has gained global recognition.

Celebrating Christmas with Creative Challenges and Exclusive Rewards

Beyond the contest, XPPen is bringing extra holiday cheer with a series of festive mini-events. Starting December 4, visitors can join the “Fenix Gift Box Adventure” on the official website — an engaging mini-game that provides participants with repeated chances to unlock exclusive prizes such as the Artist Ultra 16, Magic Drawing Pad, Artist 12 3rd, site-wide discount coupons, and exclusive Christmas gift packages. The celebration continues on December 17 at 9:00 PM (EST) with a special Christmas livestream, where ten lucky viewers will win their orders for free, accompanied by additional giveaway surprises throughout the event.





To further celebrate the season and express gratitude to its global community, XPPen will launch its annual Christmas promotion across official online stores , with discounts of up to 50%. Promotion details vary by region, and customers are encouraged to visit their local official website for more information. This limited-time offer provides the perfect opportunity for creators to upgrade their digital tools and elevate their artistic expression for the year ahead.