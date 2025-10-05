Prime Big Deal Days: Save Up to 35% on XPPen’s Top-Rated Drawing Tablets

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a global leader in digital art innovation, unveils its Prime Big Deal Days with limited-time promotions across its U.S. and CA online stores. From advanced pen displays to portable drawing pads, creators can now enjoy discounts of up to 35% on select best-selling products. The promotion runs from October 7–8 in the U.S. and October 7–10 in Canada, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your creative toolkit at an unbeatable value.

Magic Drawing Pad: $399.99 (Save 20%)

The XPPen Magic Drawing Pad is a 12.2-inch standalone drawing tablet that brings together portability, power, and precision. Crafted with AG-etched technology, its 2160×1440 resolution screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio offers clear, paper-like visuals for sketching and note-taking. Paired with the groundbreaking X3 Pro Slim Stylus, it provides unmatched sensitivity and control for professional-grade creativity. Running on Android 14, the tablet supports downloads from Google Play. It comes with a 3-month membership to Clip Studio Paint and ibis Paint X, giving artists immediate access to leading creative apps. Equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), and full standalone functionality, the Magic Drawing Pad is built to handle everything from spontaneous ideas to serious projects with ease.

Magic Note Pad: $299.99 (Save 25%)





Boost your productivity with the XPPen Magic Note Pad, a 10.95-inch standalone digital notebook designed for business professionals and students. Its 1920×1200 3-in-1 X-Paper display with three color modes, paired with the battery-free X3 Pro Pencil 2 featuring 16K pressure levels, makes note-taking, sketching, and annotating documents smooth and natural. With 128 GB storage, a magnetic folio cover, and the XPPen Notes app for organizing notes, PDF editing, and syncing, it’s the perfect tool for efficient, on-the-go work. Now available for just $299.

Artist 13.3 Pro V2: $215.59 (Save 20%)





Designed for precision and creativity, the XPPen Artist13.3 Pro V2 features a 13.3-inch full-laminated screen with AG Film, delivering 1920×1080 resolution and 99% sRGB color accuracy for stunning visuals. Paired with the X3 Pro stylus, it delivers 16,384 pressure levels and 60° tilt support for smooth, natural strokes. The tablet also features a red dial and eight customizable shortcut keys to streamline workflow. Lightweight yet robust, it’s compatible with Windows 7 (or later), macOS 10.13 (or later), Chrome OS 88 (or later), Android (with USB-C support, USB3.1 DP1.2), and Linux (driver support required), making it an ideal tool for artists and designers looking for professional-grade performance in a compact, portable form.

Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2): $699.99 (Save 23%)





The XPPen Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) boasts an 18.4-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) full-laminated display with anti-glare AG glass, delivering razor-sharp visuals and seamless pen-to-screen interaction. As a Calman-verified drawing display (△E < 1.5), it guarantees exceptional color accuracy right out of the box. Dual styluses—the X3 Pro Roller and X3 Pro Slim—offer 16,384 pressure levels and 60° tilt support to match your natural workflow. Complemented by an ACK05 Wireless Shortcut Keyboard and broad OS compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Android), it’s a powerful tool for professional artists seeking precision and flexibility.

Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2): $424.99 (Save 29%)





Experience next-level digital artistry with the XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2), featuring a 16-inch QHD (2560×1600) full-laminated anti-glare display that showcases 159% sRGB color coverage and 178° wide viewing angles. The X3 Pro stylus offers 16,384 pressure levels and 60° tilt for precise, natural control, while the ergonomic X-Edge wrist rest, foldable stand, and wireless shortcut remote enhance comfort and workflow. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, and Android, this pen display combines vibrant visuals, cutting-edge pen technology, and thoughtful design to deliver a professional drawing experience that’s as versatile as it is powerful.

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K: $1039.99 (Save 20%)





As XPPen’s flagship pen display, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is built for professional artists who demand the highest standards. This 23.8-inch Calman-verified display (△E < 1) delivers exceptional color accuracy, with 300 cd/m² brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and XPPen ColorMaster software powered by Calman’s Aurora Color Engine for consistent results across Windows and macOS. Its award-winning Red Dot 2024 “One Paper” design features AG Nano Etched & AF Coating glass to minimize glare and fingerprints. Paired with dual X3 Pro Chip Styluses—the X3 Pro Slim Stylus for precision and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus with felt nibs for a true pen-on-paper feel, it redefines professional digital artistry.

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your creative toolkit with XPPen’s flagship series at an unbeatable value. Whether you’re a professional artist or just starting your creative journey, XPPen’s lineup is built to inspire and empower.

Shop now and enjoy up to 30% off across selected products during Prime Big Deal Days at XPPen US and CA Amazon store—your best moment to create starts here.

