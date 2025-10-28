1-800TRUCKWRECK AWARDS RECORD-BREAKING $85,000 TO ATLANTA’S TOP HIGH SCHOOL BANDS IN FIFTH ANNUAL GREAT ATLANTA BAND CHALLENGE

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1-800TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, partnered with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5 to award a record-breaking $85,000 to the top 10 high school bands in Metro Atlanta during the fifth annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge. The first-place winner received $20,000, second- and third-place winners each received $15,000 and the remaining seven finalists took home $5,000 each - for the fourth consecutive year of expanded support. The challenge honors the talent, discipline and creativity of local high school musicians, providing a platform to showcase their skills and secure vital funding to strengthen their band programs.

Sponsored by 1-800TruckWreck, Atlanta’s Radio One stations promoted the Great Atlanta Band Challenge throughout September, drawing 62 entries from high school bands across Metro Atlanta competing for the top three spots. South Gwinnett High School, Griffin High School and Douglas County High School secured first, second and third place, respectively. Each school was honored with a celebratory check presentation from 1-800TruckWreck on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. The presentations took place during spirited pep rallies at each campus, where Hot 107.9 radio personality Partyboi Deuce joined students and staff to celebrate their achievements.

The excitement was palpable across the winning schools.

“We’re ecstatic! We are the ‘ATL’ champions for the Great Atlanta Band contest,” said Shawan Baptiste, band director, South Gwinnett High School. “Amy Witherite will get you right.”

For many educators, the recognition means more than just financial support.

“I’m elated and the students are elated because what it represents is the community is behind them. There are so many times where we have music students who feel like they’re performing in the background and that they’re not appreciated,” said Torre Goodson, band director, Douglas County High School. “This represents the fact that the community respects and appreciates all that we contribute and the students see it. And all that does it put a battery pack in their back to continue growing and doing better. This is an awesome thing that Amy Witherite and 107.9 are doing for the community.”

To further support the growing need for fine arts funding, 1-800TruckWreck also awarded $5,000 each to seven additional finalists, including Dutchtown High School; Stockbridge High School; Riverdale High School; Miller Grove High School; Westlake High School; South Cobb High School; and Creekside High School.

Since its inception five years ago, the Great Atlanta Band Challenge has helped Atlanta-area schools strengthen their music programs by providing vital financial support. Past winners have used the funds to cover competition travel, purchase new uniforms and invest in new instruments. Including this year’s challenge, 1-800TruckWreck has contributed more than $200,000 to support local high school band programs and keep the spirit of music education alive in the community.

For more information about the Great Atlanta Band Challenge and the winners, visit http://www.greatbandchallenge.com.

###

EVENT PHOTOS AND B-ROLL

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

The following spokespeople are available for interviews:

Amy Witherite – founder, Witherite Law Group and owner, 1-800TruckWreck

Gary Saunders – director of programs and promotions, 1-800TruckWreck

Band winners at local Atlanta schools

ABOUT 1-800TRUCKWRECK

1-800TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800TruckWreck or 1-800CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

1-800TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

Attachment