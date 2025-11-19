1-800TRUCKWRECK AND FIESTA MART PROVIDE 1,000 THANKSGIVING MEALS TO NORTH TEXAS FAMILIES

Dallas, TX, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1-800TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is partnering with Fiesta Mart and DeDe in the Morning and Cat Daddy of K104 FM to help feed thousands of Dallas-Fort Worth families this Thanksgiving. Together, the organizations will host the annual Turkey Giveaway, distributing 1,000 free turkeys and $50 Fiesta Mart gift cards to North Texas families in need.

The Turkey Giveaway will take place Friday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fiesta Mart #76, 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth 76105. Families will receive one turkey and one $50 Fiesta Mart gift card – representing over $100,000 in donations sponsored by 1-800TruckWreck. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Turkeys and gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, Texas leads the nation in hunger with nearly 5.4 million residents facing food insecurity. In the Dallas-Fort Worth region alone, more than 1.3 million people – a 12% increase over the past year – struggle to access nutritious food, ranking the metro area third in the nation for food insecurity. The annual Turkey Giveaway is part of 1-800TruckWreck’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities facing this challenge.

“The statistics are sobering and reveal a growing hunger crisis in our community,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and owner of 1-800TruckWreck. “No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from, especially during the holidays. Together with our partners, we hope this food giveaway provides some relief. As more households rely on food pantries and community programs to meet basic needs, we remain committed to doing our part to serve the people of North Texas.”

For over a decade, 1-800TruckWreck has made it a priority to give back during the holiday season, providing meals to thousands of families across North Texas. The annual Turkey Giveaway is one of many community initiatives the firm leads to promote hope, dignity and support for those facing economic hardship.

###

ABOUT 1-800TRUCKWRECK

1-800TruckWreck is a personal injury law firm with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800TruckWreck or 1-800CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

INTERVIEW/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES:

The following spokespeople are available for pre-event and/or onsite interviews:

Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group and owner, 1-800TruckWreck

DeDe McGuire, DeDe in the Morning

Cat Daddy, K104FM

Attending families