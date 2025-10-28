Qued Wins 3rd Place in 2026 FreightWaves FreightTech Award

BROADLANDS, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, a leading innovator in appointment scheduling for logistics and supply chain companies, has proudly announced its recognition on the prestigious FreightWaves FreightTech list for the second consecutive year. This marks Qued's second consecutive year of recognition, climbing to No. 3 after a No. 6 debut. This achievement truly sets Qued apart, distinguishing them as a leader focused on delivering genuine business value to their customers.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by FreightWaves for the second year in a row," said Prasad Gollapalli, CEO of Qued. "This award is a powerful affirmation of our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and our unwavering commitment to empowering our customers with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. We believe that technology is the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency and resilience in the supply chain, and we are dedicated to leading that charge."

Qued's repeated inclusion on this esteemed list is a testament to its ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that optimize appointment scheduling efficiency, enhance visibility, and drive profitability across the supply chain. Qued's advanced platform leverages a unique blend of analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide users with unparalleled insights and control over their appointment operations.

This latest accolade further solidifies Qued's position as a visionary leader in the supply chain landscape, demonstrating its continued ability to innovate and deliver transformative solutions that shape the future of freight. As the company looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding its technological capabilities in appointment scheduling and deepening its impact on the global supply chain.

The FreightWaves FreightTech award celebrates the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight and logistics sector. The selection process involves a thorough evaluation by an independent panel of industry experts, who assess companies based on their technological advancements, market impact, and ability to address critical challenges faced by carriers, shippers, and logistics providers.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

