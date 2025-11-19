Qued Launches ROI Calculator to Show Real Savings from Automated Scheduling

BROADLANDS, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, a leading provider of automated appointment scheduling solutions specifically designed for the complex needs of the supply chain and logistics sector, today announced the launch of its innovative new Qued ROI Calculator. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to provide logistics and supply chain professionals with an assessment of the tangible time and money saved by integrating Qued’s cutting-edge scheduling platform into their operations.

Supply chain operations frequently grapple with inefficiencies caused by manual, fragmented appointment booking processes, which lead to excessive dwell times, unnecessary labor costs, and a constant drain on administrative resources. The Qued ROI Calculator directly addresses this pain point by quantifying the financial impact of moving away from traditional methods to a fully automated workflow.

The proprietary calculator uses algorithm-based analysis of real-world industry data. Users must input key operational metrics, such as their average monthly shipments and the average number of those shipments that require appointments. It then instantly delivers a comprehensive report detailing projected annual savings, including:

Personnel Savings: By minimizing the need for constant phone calls and emails to coordinate appointments, the tool calculates the precise hours and associated salary expenses that can be reallocated to more strategic tasks.

Bad Appointment Savings : The calculator estimates the cost savings realized from reduced truck and driver idle time at docks, improving throughput and maximizing the efficiency of assets.

Annual Savings: The tool shows how faster, more reliable scheduling directly translates into the ability to process a higher volume of shipments without increasing existing overhead.



“Most teams don’t realize how much scheduling is costing them until they see the full picture,” said Tom Curee, president of Qued. “The ROI Calculator makes that visible. It shows, in hard numbers, what happens when you stop the manual madness. Less labor. Faster turns. Fewer misses.”

Supply chain leaders or anyone who currently handles appointment scheduling manually can access the Qued ROI Calculator directly on the company's website.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at contact.us@qued.com.

Schedule a demo with Qued here.

