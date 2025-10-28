Step Therapy Shifts and Pipeline Momentum Reshape the Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Landscape, according to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The membranous nephropathy (MN) treatment paradigm is on the brink of transformation, with physicians signaling strong interest in novel mechanisms of action and shifting away from legacy regimens, according to Spherix Global Insights’ recently published Market Dynamix™: Membranous Nephropathy (US) 2025 service.

Nephrologists describe MN as one of the most complex kidney diseases to manage, reporting persistent challenges in diagnosis, risk stratification, and long-term disease control. While ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and SGLT2 inhibitors are foundational, most patients eventually require immunosuppressive therapy such as rituximab, corticosteroids, or cytotoxic agents—regimens that are often associated with safety concerns, variable durability of response, and relapse upon discontinuation.

In fact, many nephrologists note that reducing steroid exposure has become a central goal of MN management, reflecting a desire for targeted options that balance efficacy with tolerability. Against this backdrop, physician enthusiasm for emerging therapies is accelerating:

Biogen’s felzartamab – Interest in this anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody rose notably in 2025, as nephrologists highlight its potential in resistant MN and rate it a meaningful advance over conventional immunosuppressants. Physicians also anticipate broad patient applicability and rapid adoption following approval.





– Interest in this anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody rose notably in 2025, as nephrologists highlight its potential in resistant MN and rate it a meaningful advance over conventional immunosuppressants. Physicians also anticipate broad patient applicability and rapid adoption following approval. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ povetacicept – This BAFF/APRIL dual-pathway inhibitor has emerged as a strong contender in the MN pipeline. Nephrologists view the differentiated mechanism as addressing core disease drivers and expect swift uptake once available.





– This BAFF/APRIL dual-pathway inhibitor has emerged as a strong contender in the MN pipeline. Nephrologists view the differentiated mechanism as addressing core disease drivers and expect swift uptake once available. Roche/Genentech’s obinutuzumab — Already familiar to nephrologists due to broader renal use, obinutuzumab is top-of-mind in MN, with enthusiasm tied to long-acting B-cell suppression and recent study activity, including new clinical trial initiations and data presented at major nephrology conferences. Notably, some clinicians already report early, off-label adoption of obinutuzumab in resistant cases.

Collectively, these agents are expected to capture meaningful patient share within the first year of launch, with prescribers anticipating comparable adoption trajectories across all three.

Beyond enthusiasm for individual products, Spherix analysis reveals a broader evolution in step therapy. Over the past year, nephrologists have increasingly shifted treatment algorithms away from steroids and traditional cytotoxic agents—both now typically reserved for later-line use—in favor of targeted therapies such as SGLT2 inhibitors and anti-CD20 biologics. Many physicians describe an intentional effort to minimize steroid exposure and initiate advanced systemics earlier in the disease course, citing improved tolerability and the desire for more durable disease control. As one nephrologist summarized simply, “Less steroids, more SGLT2.”

The momentum around obinutuzumab, felzartamab, and povetacicept underscores both the significant unmet need and the competitive opportunity ahead. Spherix will continue to track the evolution of the MN landscape through its Market Dynamix™ services to uncover its evolution and opportunities for disruption.

