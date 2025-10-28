mRNA Technology Market Set to Reach USD 76.45 Billion, Growth Accelerated by Covid-19 Vaccine Success and Increasing Potential in Cancer Treatment – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mRNA Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global mRNA technology market is estimated to have reached a valuation of USD 35.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.88% during the forecast period 2024-2032 to reach USD 76.45 billion by 20232. This significant growth is being driven by the unprecedented success of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing use of this technology in cancer treatment, which is ushering in a new revolution in global healthcare.

There are several advantages of mRNA technology behind this growth. These include a shorter lead time, higher efficacy, and a more precise ability to influence the body’s immune system. Increased trust in mRNA technology among global public health organizations, governments, and private investors has also led to increased spending on research and development.





mRNA Technology Market Segment Insights

By Application

In 2023, the Infectious Diseases segment dominated the mRNA technology market, accounting for over 70% of the market share due to the significant success of mRNA vaccines, particularly for COVID-19, which accelerated the global acceptance and application of mRNA technology. The Cancer Immunotherapy segment is the fastest growing within the mRNA technology market owing to the ongoing advancements in mRNA vaccines for cancer, where the technology is used to stimulate the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.

By Delivery Method

In 2023, Lipid Nanoparticles held the largest share of the mRNA delivery method market, accounting for 80% of the mRNA technology market as they provide a reliable mechanism for protecting mRNA from degradation, facilitating its transport into cells, and enhancing overall vaccine efficacy. The Polymeric Carriers segment is the fastest growing in the mRNA delivery method category as they are emerging as promising tools for delivering mRNA vaccines and therapeutics more efficiently.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest market share 43% in 2023, particularly due to the robust healthcare systems, increased government investments, and leading pharmaceutical companies in the region, such as Moderna and Pfizer.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by countries, such as China, Japan, and India. The region is witnessing a surge in mRNA vaccine development, with China increasing efforts in both research and manufacturing capabilities. Japan and India, with their established biotechnology sectors, are also becoming key players in mRNA technology, not only for vaccines but also for genetic and chronic disease therapies.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025 , The U.S. announced new funding for the development of mRNA vaccines and expedited the approval process for bird flu tests. This initiative aimed to advance vaccine research and improve preparedness for future pandemics.

, The U.S. announced new funding for the development of mRNA vaccines and expedited the approval process for bird flu tests. This initiative aimed to advance vaccine research and improve preparedness for future pandemics. In Jan 2025, BioVaxys Technology Corp. highlighted the potential of its DPX non-systemic immune-educating platform to overcome the limitations of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for mRNA delivery. The company had focused on developing DPX-mRNA formulations and sought collaborations with companies and academic institutions working on promising tumor and virus-specific polynucleotide antigens.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTHCARE SPENDING LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze how regional spending patterns on mRNA technology (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others) influence R&D intensity, public health preparedness, and technology adoption rates.

– helps you analyze how regional spending patterns on mRNA technology (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others) influence R&D intensity, public health preparedness, and technology adoption rates. REGULATORY APPROVAL BENCHMARKS – helps you understand the evolving regulatory framework and approval trends across major markets, offering insights into how agencies like the FDA and EMA are shaping mRNA product pipelines.

– helps you understand the evolving regulatory framework and approval trends across major markets, offering insights into how agencies like the FDA and EMA are shaping mRNA product pipelines. CLINICAL TRIAL INTELLIGENCE INDEX – helps you track global mRNA clinical trial activity, spotlighting therapeutic areas with high trial density and identifying unmet opportunities in oncology, infectious diseases, and rare disorders.

– helps you track global mRNA clinical trial activity, spotlighting therapeutic areas with high trial density and identifying unmet opportunities in oncology, infectious diseases, and rare disorders. INVESTMENT & FUNDING DYNAMICS – helps you uncover the flow of capital into the mRNA ecosystem, highlighting venture capital trends, government grants, and private-sector investments driving innovation and capacity expansion.

– helps you uncover the flow of capital into the mRNA ecosystem, highlighting venture capital trends, government grants, and private-sector investments driving innovation and capacity expansion. TECHNOLOGICAL COMMERCIALIZATION OUTLOOK – helps you assess how advancements in mRNA synthesis, lipid nanoparticles, and delivery systems are accelerating product launches and creating new competitive frontiers.

mRNA Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 35.67 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 76.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.88% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Technology Platform [mRNA Vaccines, Therapeutic mRNA]



By Delivery Method [Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs), Polymeric Carriers, Electroporation]



By Application [Infectious Diseases, Cancer Immunotherapy, Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases]



By End-User [Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

