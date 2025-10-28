SHI and Flexera Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate IT Asset Management and FinOps Services

SOMERSET, N.J. and ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHI International Corp., one of the world’s leading technology solutions providers, and Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, have forged a strategic alliance that will make best-in-class ITAM and FinOps services available to more than 17,000 SHI customers around the world.

The technology landscape is becoming increasingly complex, driven by the rapid evolution of AI and other emerging technologies. To help address these challenges, organizations can now leverage the partnership between SHI’s extensive expertise in managed services with Flexera’s industry-leading Flexera One platform to achieve new insights across their cloud, AI and hybrid environments, previously not possible with siloed products and teams. This powerful synergy enables organizations to derisk and accelerate their corporate objectives through the strategic optimization and reallocation of technology investments, strengthen compliance and risk posture, and break down organizational silos that slow things down today.

“Flexera’s technology is second to none in having the capabilities to bring ITAM, FinOps and SaaS in a single platform to our customers,” said Shane Cronin, Head – ITAM and FinOps at SHI. “By embedding Flexera’s solutions into our service delivery, we’re transforming the customer experience. This partnership allows us to scale smarter, deliver faster, and provide richer outcomes for our clients.”

Already a trusted advisor mitigating compliance risks while guiding business and IT leaders through AI adoption and digital transformation, SHI will deliver the robust Flexera One platform to empower organizations to address the full spectrum of technology management challenges:

Technology Spend Management: Optimizing technology spend across software, cloud, SaaS and AI.

Technology Risk Management: Effectively mitigate compliance and security risks with enhanced visibility and control.

AI & Digital Modernization: Accelerate transformation projects with confidence using reliable technology asset data to support cloud, AI, and automation initiatives.



With the largest repository of technology asset data through Technopedia, Flexera empowers organizations worldwide to make informed decisions. By integrating Flexera’s platform, SHI empowers customers to maximize value from their technology investments and navigate the complexities of modern IT environments.

“Partnering with SHI is an exciting chapter in bringing our market-leading technology to a broader audience, helping organizations maximize the business value of their technology investments,” said Greg Petraetis, Chief Revenue Officer of Flexera. “SHI’s managed services combined with Flexera One gives customers unified visibility across software, SaaS, cloud, and AI—so they can cut waste, reduce risk, and drive transformation. Together, we’re turning fragmented data into decisions and measurable outcomes that move the business faster.”

SHI’s global reach and deep expertise as one of the world’s leading resellers provide unmatched insight into how organizations manage compliance, optimize spend, and realize value across cloud, tail spend, and strategic vendors. By combining these strengths with Flexera’s world-class platform—recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms and Cloud Financial Management Tools, and widely acknowledged for its leadership in ITAM—customers will achieve unified visibility, control costs, and maximize measurable outcomes from their technology investments.

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $16 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

