AI takes the lead: Flexera report reveals priorities driving IT strategy for 2026

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today released its annual survey findings from the Flexera 2026 IT Priorities Report. For the third consecutive year, artificial intelligence (AI) remains the top strategic focus for IT leaders worldwide, with 33% naming AI integration as their leading priority for the coming year.

The report surveyed 834 global IT decision-makers, finding 94% of IT leaders are looking for ways to integrate AI into their technology stack; however, only 19% said that demonstrating AI usage and effectiveness is a top priority for next year. The findings show that reporting the ROI of AI initiatives remains elusive and challenging as leaders plan for the upcoming year. Additional key trends include the shifting of IT priorities, the persistent focus on cost reduction as well as innovation and the emerging importance of sustainable IT strategies.

"AI has moved beyond the hype phase and is now a critical component of IT strategy," said Brian Shannon, Chief Technology Officer, Flexera. “As organizations harness AI’s potential, they face significant challenges in demonstrating ROI and managing the associated costs and risks. Success will depend on thoughtful curation of data, closing visibility gaps and a disciplined approach that balances agility with control.”

Additional key findings:

The cost and risk tightrope : Reducing IT costs (24%) and security risks (22%) remain among the top three priorities for IT leaders, as organizations struggle to balance innovation, resiliency and fiscal responsibility.

: Reducing IT costs (24%) and security risks (22%) remain among the top three priorities for IT leaders, as organizations struggle to balance innovation, resiliency and fiscal responsibility. AI, SaaS, and cloud spending surge—FinOps gains urgency : 80% of IT leaders report increased spending on AI applications and over a third believe they’re overspending. Additionally, 73% say their SaaS and cloud infrastructure costs have risen, with 67% stating that cloud expenses weigh heavily on their IT budgets.

: 80% of IT leaders report increased spending on AI applications and over a third believe they’re overspending. Additionally, 73% say their SaaS and cloud infrastructure costs have risen, with 67% stating that cloud expenses weigh heavily on their IT budgets. Sustainability earned a seat at the strategy table : 94% of IT leaders report that sustainability is increasing in importance within their organizations, yet 87% believe their organizations need to enhance their approach to sustainable IT practices.

: 94% of IT leaders report that sustainability is increasing in importance within their organizations, yet 87% believe their organizations need to enhance their approach to sustainable IT practices. The ongoing struggle with visibility and complexity : 85% of IT leaders say gaps in IT visibility pose a risk to their organization, and 58% have encountered issues due to unsanctioned SaaS usage.

: 85% of IT leaders say gaps in IT visibility pose a risk to their organization, and 58% have encountered issues due to unsanctioned SaaS usage. Data access vs. data value—a growing gap: While 90% of IT leaders say their teams have access to the data needed for decision-making, 94% admit they must invest in tools and technologies to extract meaningful value from it.



The Flexera report reveals the intricate challenges IT leaders face as rapid integration of AI adds to an already complex operational landscape. As organizations look to stay ahead of the digital curve, leaders must balance ambitious investments in AI and emerging technologies with cost optimization, risk management and sustainability goals. The need for comprehensive strategies is increasingly supported by platforms like Flexera’s, which unify visibility, governance and optimization across the IT ecosystem.

Download the full Flexera 2026 IT Priorities Report to explore actionable insights and recommendations for IT leaders: Flexera 2026 IT Priorities Report.

