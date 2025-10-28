Extreme Steel Inc. Named to ENR’s Top 600 Specialty Contractors List

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2025 Top 600 Specialty Contractors List, rising from #503 in 2024 to #440 this year. Even more notably, ESI was named among ENR’s Top 20 Firms in Steel, a testament to its rapid growth and operational excellence.

“Being named one of the top 20 steel firms in the country—and climbing more than 60 spots in just one year—is a direct result of the grit, discipline and passion our team brings to every project,” says Robert Pelham, President and CEO, ESI. “We’re honored to be recognized among the nation’s top-performing specialty contractors, especially at a time when our industry is evolving rapidly.”

ENR’s annual rankings spotlight the country’s leading specialty contractors across sectors. This year’s report highlighted a 15.5% increase in combined revenue among top firms, fueled by demand in infrastructure, healthcare, and mission-critical construction.

“At the core of ESI’s success is a vertically integrated delivery model, which includes in-house detailing, fabrication, logistics, and erection,” continues Pelham. “This approach allows ESI to consistently meet demanding schedules while maintaining the highest standards in safety, quality and accountability.”

From historic restorations in Washington, D.C., to high-performance facilities across Virginia and Maryland, ESI’s work reflects a steadfast commitment to precision, reliability and client satisfaction.

“Extreme Steel has always believed in setting and exceeding performance standards in the structural steel industry with the right people, right tools and right ideas,” Pelham adds. “We’re not chasing rankings—we’re building trust. But honors like this reflect the strength of our team, the value we bring to our clients, and our unwavering commitment to building American excellence.”

To view the full 2025 ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors list and feature article, visit:

https://www.enr.com/articles/61667-enr-top-600-specialty-contractors-data-surge-juices-market-rise

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and recent acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right tools, right ideas and right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/.

