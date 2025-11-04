Extreme Steel Inc. Releases White Paper on Structural Steel in Historic Renovation Projects

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, announces the release of its latest white paper: Preserving Strength: Structural Steel Solutions for Historic Renovations. Authored by Robert Pelham, President and CEO of ESI, the paper details how structural steel enables design teams to reinforce aging buildings while preserving architectural integrity and complying with rigorous historic preservation standards.

“Historic renovations demand precision and restraint—there’s no margin for error,” says Pelham. “This paper explores how steel, when integrated intelligently, offers strength, adaptability and respect for legacy.”

The white paper outlines how steel’s high strength-to-weight ratio, small footprint and prefabrication advantages make it ideal for retrofits—especially in dense urban areas where access is tight and original finishes must be preserved. Topics include:

Navigating preservation restrictions and unknown structural conditions

BIM and laser scanning for accurate steel fit-up

Coordinating with EORs, architects and field teams

Supporting energy code compliance in historic envelopes

Structural Engineer of Record’s role in balancing code compliance with architectural continuity



Project Spotlights:

1930s Industrial Facility, Washington, D.C.

ESI installed a new internal floor system without disturbing the protected brick façade or original timber interiors. The project achieved zero change orders through modular assemblies and spider crane installation.

International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C.

While not a historic site, the museum’s intricate AESS stairs and rails—fabricated and installed by ESI—demonstrate the precision and craftsmanship applicable to preservation projects.

“Historic retrofits are some of the most technically challenging jobs in construction,” adds Derek Stiefel, VP of Operations. “Our vertically integrated model—detailing, fabrication and erection all in-house—gives us the agility to preserve character while solving complex problems.”

With adaptive reuse on the rise, ESI helps communities honor their past while strengthening buildings for the future.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and recent acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. Building American Excellence, ESI sets and exceeds standards of excellence in the structural steel industry – with the right tools, right ideas and right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/.

