Marketing vs. Sales: Where B2B CEOs Should Invest to Drive Growth in 2026

Birmingham, MI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEOs and business leaders in B2B industries are invited to a special CEO Strategy Session titled “Marketing vs. Sales: Where Should CEOs Invest to Drive Growth in 2026.” The virtual event, taking place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, will reveal how executives can align marketing and sales teams to maximize ROI, strengthen lead generation, and accelerate revenue performance in the year ahead.



Hosted by SmartFinds Marketing and Our Sales Coach, the live online session will feature Melih Oztalay, CEO of SmartFinds Marketing, and Ken Cheo, President of Our Sales Coach, as they share practical insights and data-driven frameworks that help companies bridge the gap between marketing visibility and sales execution.



Registration is open.



A Strategy Session for B2B Growth Leaders



The session is designed for B2B executives and leadership teams planning their 2026 growth initiatives. Drawing on insights from recent studies and client engagements, Oztalay and Cheo will explore how leadership can rethink where and how they allocate resources between marketing and sales for optimal performance.



“Many B2B company CEOs are questioning whether to spend more on sales or marketing as they plan for next year,” said Ken Cheo, President of Our Sales Coach. “The answer isn’t one or the other—it’s both, working together through accountability, process, and shared metrics. That’s what drives measurable growth.”



Cheo will discuss how his clients use performance frameworks and team development programs to strengthen accountability and create consistent results across sales organizations.



Connecting Marketing Strategy with Sales Execution



SmartFinds Marketing CEO Melih Oztalay will share how marketing technology, AI, and analytics are transforming traditional growth models for B2B and industrial companies. His focus will center on creating measurable, scalable systems that connect awareness, engagement, and conversion.



“In today’s B2B sector, CEOs can’t afford to treat marketing as a creative cost,” said Melih Oztalay. “When companies connect their marketing systems directly to sales performance data, the results speak for themselves. This event is about showing CEOs exactly how to make those connections work for them in 2026.”



The discussion builds on the recent appearance on MITechTV, Marketing and Sales in 2026: CEO Strategy Session, where Oztalay and Cheo previewed key topics from this upcoming strategy session, including marketing infrastructure, conversion optimization, and leadership alignment.



Why Alignment Matters in 2026



Industry research continues to underscore the urgency for marketing and sales alignment. According to the 2025 MarketingProfs / Mutiny Study, 70% of B2B companies struggle to align marketing and sales, leading to lost opportunities and inconsistent results. For B2B companies, where long sales cycles and complex buying processes are the norm, this misalignment can significantly hinder growth.



The November 5th event aims to help CEOs address these challenges head-on with proven, real-world strategies that unify marketing, sales, and leadership teams around measurable goals.



Event Details

Event: Marketing vs. Sales: Where Should CEOs Invest to Drive Growth in 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

Hosts: Ken Cheo, President, Our Sales Coach, and Melih Oztalay, CEO, SmartFinds Marketing

Registration: https://oursalescoach.com/webinars/marketing-vs-sales-where-should-ceos-invest-to-drive-growth-in-2026-2/

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7379857458086825984/

Watch the Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGcX2LVFhzg



About SmartFinds Marketing



Founded in 1987, SmartFinds Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency helping B2B companies build data-driven marketing infrastructures that convert awareness into measurable results. With over 35 years of experience and a team of 25 professionals, SmartFinds provides expertise in marketing strategy, content development, SEO, AI-driven conversion rate optimization, and performance analytics. Headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, SmartFinds serves clients across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at SmartFinds Marketing or follow SmartFinds Marketing on LinkedIn.



About Our Sales Coach



Our Sales Coach helps CEOs, executives, and sales leaders build high-performing teams through coaching, sales training, and leadership development. Led by Ken Cheo, the firm provides programs designed to enhance accountability, strengthen sales performance, and align leadership goals with long-term business growth. Learn more about Our Sales Coach or follow Our Sales Coach on LinkedIn.



