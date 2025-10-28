Lotlinx Introduces LotGPT, the Industry’s First Dealer-Facing AI Advisor

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx , the auto industry’s first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, today announced the launch of LotGPT , a first-of-its-kind AI advisor that puts Lotlinx’s legacy-rich, proven intelligence directly in dealers’ hands. Fueled by Lotlinx’s decades of VIN-level and shopper data, it delivers answers, insights and automations that enable car dealers to merchandise smarter, move inventory faster and maximize profitability.

Positioned as “the only chatbot that speaks dealer,” LotGPT is the first dealer-facing conversational AI tool. Think ChatGPT - but fluent in a dealer’s market, strategy, and inventory. Building on more than a decade of helping dealerships predict and act on inventory risk, LotGPT leverages real-time intuitive data to answer questions, automate tasks, and guide decisions - all designed to help dealers move cars faster and more profitably.

In its pilot phase, LotGPT has already proven its value with more than 92,000 queries processed. Dealers use LotGPT to gain VIN-level intelligence like “Which vehicles are most at risk of aging out?” market insights like “How does my vehicle pricing compare with local competitors?”, and merchandising optimization like “Rate my VDP”.

The platform is supported by the LotGPT Co-Pilot, a contextual and dynamic AI companion that provides tutorials, explanations, and in-app guidance at every step. This ensures the experience is intuitive and helps dealers focus on acting on insights rather than deciphering them.

“Dealers today are overwhelmed with data and looking for guidance on their next best move as it relates to inventory and pricing strategy,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “LotGPT cuts through the noise and eliminates guesswork, providing them instant insights that pinpoint problems and opportunities. It will quickly become the auto industry’s most reliable, actionable, and trusted advisor.”

LotGPT is designed for seamless onboarding. Dealers begin their journey by entering their URL to receive initial intelligence. They then create an account and connect their data feed to unlock the tool’s full capabilities, ensuring greater accuracy and relevance in every response.

LotGPT is free to dealers and currently available by invitation only. Dealers can join the waitlist at www.lotlinx.com/lotgpt .

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry’s leading VIN performance platform. Purpose-built for dealers, Lotlinx uses advanced AI and the industry’s most robust VIN and shopper behavior data to help dealers predict risk, optimize pricing and promotion, and improve merchandising - all at the individual vehicle level. By delivering real-time, VIN-specific insights and actions, Lotlinx empowers dealers and OEMS to take full control of their inventory and maximize profit, one VIN at a time. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10013dd1-bca8-4302-a9ef-0992ed8744ec