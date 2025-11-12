Lotlinx Q3 Quarterly Vincensus Report Reveals Temporary EV Surge as Incentives Expire, Heightened Competition Ahead

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, announced today its Q3 2025 Quarterly Vincensus Report, the most comprehensive quarterly inventory report in the industry. Leveraging over 24 billion proprietary VIN-level data points and more than a decade of machine learning innovation, the report delivers unmatched insight into the state of the automotive retail market, including new and used vehicle performance, pricing trends, inventory risk, and consumer behavior. Click here to access the full Q3 Quarterly Vincensus Report.

Market Outlook:

The third quarter of 2025 presented a distorted view of the automotive market, driven by a last-minute rush for electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of an expiring federal tax credit. This surge, a 72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase in new EV sales, represents a pull-forward of demand rather than organic growth, with EVs still comprising just over 5% of total Q3 sales across brands represented in Vincensus.

While overall new vehicle sales rose 11% QoQ and used sales increased 3%, the underlying data suggests a more price-sensitive and competitive landscape ahead. Inventory levels are stabilizing after years of volatility, exposing challenges for brands with older or mispriced vehicles. Lotlinx anticipates a highly competitive Q4, characterized by increased manufacturer incentives, deeper markdowns, and aggressive year-end sales events as automakers seek to clear aging 2025 model-year inventory.

Key Findings

Inventory and Pricing Trends

New vehicle day supply increased by 5 days QoQ to 62 days (up 1 day YoY)

Used vehicle day supply increased by 1 day QoQ to 40 days (up 4 days YoY)

Carryover for new vehicles decreased 2% QoQ to 52%; used increased 7% QoQ to 50%

Aged ending inventory decreased 3% QoQ to 42% for new vehicles and held steady at 48% for used

Units sold with a markdown increased by 1% QoQ for new vehicles and 3% QoQ for used



EV, Hybrid, and ICE Performance

New EV sales surged 72% QoQ, while hybrids rose 7% and ICE vehicles 9%

EVs made up just 5% of all sales, signaling that the surge is short-term and incentive-driven

New EV day supply dropped to 61 days and used EV day supply to 36 days — both below ICE averages

Average list price of sold new units: EVs $55,510; hybrids $44,100; ICEs $41,857

For used vehicles, EV prices fell 3% QoQ to $28,888, while ICE and hybrid prices remained stable



Market Dynamics and Competition

The stabilization of inventory has introduced new challenges, particularly for brands with aging 2025 stock

Dealers are expected to face the most aggressive pricing environment in years, with manufacturer incentives rising sharply to move inventory

Markdown strategies and real-time decisioning are becoming critical for profitability



Lotlinx Dealer Performance

Lotlinx dealers continued to outperform the broader market during Q3. On average, Lotlinx dealers had 1% less aged inventory for new vehicles and 4% less for used vehicles compared to the market. Additionally, 59% of new vehicle brands and 92% of used vehicle brands leveraging Lotlinx outperformed their respective market benchmarks.

“Dealers are navigating a new chapter of hyper-competition, where every VIN decision matters,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “Our data shows that Lotlinx-powered dealers are winning by acting faster and smarter, using VIN-specific insights to reduce aging, optimize pricing, and preserve profitability, even as the market becomes more volatile.”

Click here to download the Q3 Quarterly Vincensus Report.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry’s leading VIN performance platform. Purpose-built for dealers, Lotlinx uses advanced AI and the industry’s most robust VIN and shopper behavior data to help dealers predict risk, optimize pricing and promotion, and improve merchandising - all at the individual vehicle level. By delivering real-time, VIN-specific insights and actions, Lotlinx empowers dealers and OEMS to take full control of their inventory and maximize profit, one VIN at a time. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com.