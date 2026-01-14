Lotlinx Appoints Randy Kobat as Chief Commercial Officer

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, announced today the appointment of Randy Kobat as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Kobat brings decades of executive leadership experience across automotive software and services and will oversee sales, marketing, and client success, driving alignment, execution, and commercial growth as Lotlinx expands its footprint and strengthens its solutions for dealerships.

Kobat has a long history of shaping high-growth businesses in automotive technology. Most recently, he served as President of Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify backed by Kinderhook Industries. Prior to that, he spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading major businesses including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet, and Dealertrack DMS, helping scale vAuto into the market-leading inventory management platform. Earlier in his career, Kobat held leadership positions at CDK Global, Service Repair Solutions, and Trilogy Enterprises, and also lectured at Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business and the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business. He holds a BS from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and has received multiple industry awards and NADA speaking engagements.

“Randy has been a trusted advisor to Lotlinx for years, and we are thrilled to officially welcome him to our executive team,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “He brings a rare combination of commercial expertise, strategic vision, and deep automotive industry experience. Randy’s leadership will be key to aligning our commercial operations and helping Lotlinx capture the full potential of our market opportunity.”

Kobat’s influence extends beyond his executive roles. He has been recognized for his thought leadership in automotive technology and frequently speaks at industry conferences, sharing insights on scaling businesses, dealership solutions, and innovation in automotive services.

“Dealers don’t need more opinions and channel debates; they need answers they can use on Monday morning,” said Kobat. “Lotlinx ties performance to real inventory at the VIN level, so teams can stop guessing and take action. I’m joining to align sales, marketing, and client success around execution that helps dealers move the right vehicles faster, waste less spend, and protect gross.”

Kobat’s leadership at Lotlinx will focus on elevating the company’s commercial strategy, optimizing client engagement, and accelerating growth through data-driven insights and innovative solutions for the retail automotive industry.

About Lotlinx