Prokeep Integrates with Dispatch to Deliver Real-Time Delivery Updates, Reducing Missed Drops and Turning Last-Mile Conversations into Sales

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prokeep , the leading AI-powered Order Engine platform and market leader in customer communication and engagement for distributors, today announced a new integration with Dispatch that brings real-time delivery updates directly to customers from the local branch phone number they already know and trust. The integration centralizes delivery communications inside Prokeep while teams continue working in Dispatch, helping branches cut failed deliveries, reduce “Where’s my order?” calls, and convert delivery touchpoints into opportunities to drive more orders.

Last-mile delivery updates often sit in a separate tool or arrive from unrecognized short codes, leading to missed messages, unnecessary phone tag, and failed drops. With Prokeep and Dispatch, ETA changes, driver assignments, live tracking, and proof-of-delivery confirmations are sent to customers through the branch’s existing phone number and are captured in one searchable Prokeep thread tied to the customer, so nothing gets lost between the counter, driver, and customer.

“Customers respond faster when updates come from the number they already trust,” said Jack Carrere , Co-Founder & CEO of Prokeep. “By connecting Dispatch to Prokeep, delivery communications become two-way, branded, and trackable. Counter reps and drivers stay in their normal workflow, exceptions get handled in minutes, and branches turn routine updates into measurable sales.”

“Distributors and their customers need delivery updates on a platform that customers recognize and already interact with for parts and materials,” said Brian Carr , VP of Sales at Dispatch. “This integration ensures every delivery update is visible, actionable, and easy for customers to respond to directly through Prokeep. The result is fewer missed drops, faster resolutions, and a better last-mile experience.”

With this integration, distributors and dealers get a modern, branch-branded customer experience using the software systems they already use and trust. Delivery milestones flow automatically from Dispatch into Prokeep; replies land where teams already work; and every exchange stays tied to the customer record for follow-up and retention. Drivers and counter reps remain in workflow, no app-hopping so exceptions (backorders, substitutions, split shipments) are closed in a single thread. Customers receive timely, two-way updates from a number they recognize, reducing friction, boosting satisfaction, and keeping projects on schedule.

Beyond reducing failed deliveries, the integration creates a path to proactive selling and service. If a drop is delayed or a product is short, counter reps can text alternatives or add-ons in the same conversation—turning potential friction into a save. After delivery, branches can trigger quick satisfaction checks or service reminders without leaving the thread, reinforcing loyalty and repeat orders.

The Prokeep–Dispatch integration is available later this year. Existing Prokeep customers can enable the connection to start sending delivery updates from their branch number. Dispatch customers new to Prokeep can request a live demo to see the integration in action.

About Prokeep

Prokeep is an AI-powered Order Engine that helps distributors serve faster and drive more orders by turning every customer interaction into an opportunity. Prokeep gives distributors the tools to turn service conversations into sales. by bringing messaging, quotes, order updates, and marketing together in one place so reps can respond quickly, stay informed, and follow up at the right time. Trusted by 8,500 distributor locations across North America, Prokeep has powered more than 20 million conversations and $11 billion in revenue since its founding in New Orleans in 2016.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is redefining last-mile logistics for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations.

