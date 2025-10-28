U.S. Global Investors Partners with San Antonio’s Keystone School to Support Model UN and Future Leaders

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (“the Company”), a San Antonio-based registered investment adviser known for it focus on niche markets around the world, is proud to announce an ongoing partnership with Keystone School, the city’s top-rated, private college preparatory institution, in an effort to address the democratic backsliding that appears to be happening around the globe.

The partnership kicks off with a $10,000 donation to Keystone’s award-winning Model United Nations (“Model UN”) program and includes a commitment of $50,000 over multiple years. This grant will fund expanded access to Model UN, including resources for underrepresented students, guest speakers from international affairs and participation in regional and national competitions.

“We’re planting the seeds today for tomorrow’s U.S. diplomats, policymakers and changemakers,” says Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. “According to a recent report by Democracy Without Borders, democracy worldwide is facing its ninth consecutive year of backsliding, meaning it’s more important than ever to invest in the next generation of global citizens who can defend democratic values. At U.S. Global Investors, we believe that government policy is a precursor to change. By supporting Model UN at Keystone, we’re equipping students with the tools to navigate complex global challenges and rebuild confidence in free markets as engines of innovation and growth.”

Keystone’s Model UN program has earned numerous awards at local and state-level conferences in San Antonio and Austin. Last year, a delegation of Keystone students attended the national Model UN conference held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Today, more than one-third of Keystone’s Upper School students participate in the club, reflecting the school’s emphasis on global awareness and civic engagement.

“We are deeply grateful to Frank Holmes and U.S. Global Investors for their generous support,” says Billy Handmaker, Head of Keystone School. “Their investment in our Model UN program helps our students explore international relations, trade and conflict resolution while learning how to collaborate in an increasingly interconnected world.”

This contribution marks the beginning of what Mr. Holmes describes as a long-term relationship between the Company and Keystone School, centered on preparing young people to thrive in a global economy.

