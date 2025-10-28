Agricultural Pheromones Market Set to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2029 | North America Leads the Way

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, The global agricultural pheromones market is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2029 from USD 4.5 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. Growing consumer and governmental concerns over food safety are prompting farmers to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides, and pheromones have emerged as a cost-effective and sustainable solution. Government initiatives across the globe are further encouraging the use of pheromones in crop protection, bolstering market growth.

Innovations Driving Market Expansion

The agricultural pheromones market is being fueled by continuous innovations, including the development of new technical ingredients, advanced pheromone traps, and creative lure designs. Increased awareness of the harmful effects of chemical pesticides and the target-specific nature of pheromones is further driving market adoption. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance product efficiency and diversify applications. For example, Provivi invested over USD 85 million in 2019 to expand its pheromone product portfolio.

Get Custom Data to Solve Your Business Challenges

The Push for Sustainable Crop Solutions

Farmers are increasingly seeking sustainable methods to maintain high crop yields while reducing pesticide use. Insecticides and chemical pesticides have long dominated agriculture, but growing consumer awareness of their health impacts is encouraging the adoption of biopesticides and integrated pest management systems. Sex pheromones and other attractants are being used effectively to control crop-damaging pests, providing a safer alternative to chemical sprays.

Opportunities in High-Value Crop Cultivation

Agricultural pheromones are particularly effective in permanent croplands growing fruits, tree nuts, ornamentals, and plantation crops. The rising demand for high-value crops such as pome fruits, grapes, and cotton is driving the need for pheromones. Consumers’ preference for organic, safe, and pesticide-free products is further increasing market adoption, as pheromones improve both crop quality and yield.

Overcoming Awareness Barriers in Developing Economies

Low awareness of pheromones in developing countries poses a market challenge. Farmers are accustomed to chemical pesticides, which are easier to apply, and many lack technical knowledge about pheromone usage. Despite efforts by agronomists, agricultural universities, and companies, adoption remains limited, especially in regions where farmers are reluctant to embrace new technologies.

Key Trends and Market Dynamics

Sex pheromones are projected to see the highest growth among pheromone types, mainly due to their effectiveness in mating disruption and monitoring techniques. These pheromones target specific pest species, reducing reproduction without harming non-target organisms. Research continues to explore other pheromone functions, such as host-marking, trail, and alarm pheromones, for commercial applications.

In the crop type segment, field crops are expected to register the highest CAGR. While traditionally underutilized in row crops like soybean, corn, and cotton due to cost, research and development efforts are focused on making pheromone-based pest control more accessible. For instance, Provivi and Syngenta Crop Protection launched Nelvium, a pheromone-based solution for rice pests, demonstrating the potential for broader adoption.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way

The agricultural pheromones market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supports integrated pest management and the use of pheromones in crops such as peaches, apples, and nonfood crops. Government support, rising demand for organic food, and modernized export regulations are driving growth in this region, alongside reduced reliance on conventional insecticides.

Leading Players in the Market

Key players shaping the global agricultural pheromones market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), and The Wonderful Company LLC (US). Agricultural pheromones companies are strengthening their market positions through collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

A Sustainable Future for Crop Protection

The agricultural pheromones market represents a promising shift toward sustainable, eco-friendly crop protection. Rising consumer awareness, government support, and technological innovations are driving its growth, particularly for high-value crops and in regions like North America. As research and development continue to improve accessibility and cost-effectiveness, pheromones are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture.

Explore Adjacent Markets