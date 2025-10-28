BlackBird Financial's Founder, Judah Spinner, Launches the Judah Spinner Scholarship to Boost Vocational Careers

Toms River, New Jersey , Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judah Spinner and his wife, Julie, today announced the launch of the Judah Spinner Scholarship, a new initiative dedicated to funding high school seniors who choose to pursue trade school education.





Judah Spinner Scholarship

This scholarship is more than just financial aid, it's a direct response to a real problem. For too long, young adults have been funneled into four-year colleges that often leave them burdened with debt and facing uncertain job prospects. At the same time, the country faces a critical shortage of skilled tradespeople like welders, electricians, and HVAC technicians, who are essential to the economy and can step into stable, well-paying careers without the financial weight of a traditional degree.

Many students pursue degrees that, while academically appealing, offer limited career opportunities and low earning potential. These paths frequently lead to underemployment, stagnant wages, and years of loan repayment. A college diploma, while valuable in some fields, no longer guarantees financial security. A certified welder, HVAC technician, or electrician can out-earn many college grads, and do it without the burden of a six-figure loan.

It’s time to rethink how we allocate talent in this country. Vocational careers offer not only financial stability but also long-term job security in sectors that are foundational to modern life. The Judah Spinner Scholarship exists to support students who choose this practical, purpose-driven path.

Any high school senior planning to attend a trade school is encouraged to apply. By removing financial barriers and promoting skilled career education, this scholarship helps students build futures rooted in opportunity, resilience, and real-world success.

"We are committed to this mission because we know the difference it can make. It's not just about filling gaps in the labor market; it’s about giving young people a real shot at a fulfilling, stable future" said Spinner. "We believe that by investing in trade education, we’re investing in stronger communities and a more resilient economy."

The application process is straightforward: tell us what excites you about your chosen trade, the field you're pursuing, and your goals once you graduate. We aren’t looking for fluff; we want to hear your genuine vision for a hands-on career.

Applications for the Judah Spinner Scholarship are now open through January 30, 2026, and the first winner will be anounced on March 2. For more information and to apply, visit www.judahspinnerscholarship.com. The application can also be found at Bold.org.

About Judah Spinner Foundation:

The new Scholarship will be funded and managed by the Judah Spinner Foundation, which was founded this year by Judah Spinner and his wife, Julie. The Foundation is dedicated to addressing high income inequality and rising incarceration rates by funding educational programs that create real opportunities for advancement. It is also committed to helping reduce the federal deficit and improve the healthcare system in the United States. Ultimately, the Foundation aims to help transform and uplift the lives of millions of Americans.

For more information about the Judah Spinner Foundation and to connect with us, please visit www.judahspinnerfoundation.com

About Judah Spinner:



Spinner is best known as the founder of BlackBird Financial LP, a New Jersey based hedge fund that manages capital on behalf of high-net-worth families throughout the United States. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Crestpoint University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.



Interested parties can connect with BlackBird Financial via their website, LinkedIn, Instagram, or X account. Parties can connect with Judah Spinner via his website, LinkedIn, Instagram, or X account.





Judah Spinner, founder of the Judah Spinner Scholarship.

About BlackBird Financial LP



BlackBird Financial LP is a value-driven investment partnership focused on identifying mispriced securities, applying rigorous fundamental analysis, and compounding capital over the long term. Founded by Judah Spinner, the firm is headquartered in Toms River, NJ, and has consistently generated returns well above market benchmarks.

