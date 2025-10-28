First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2025.

  • Net income was $20.8 million compared to $8.7 million reported for the same period of 2024;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.75 compared to $0.74 for the same period of 2024;
  • Return on average assets was 1.48% compared to 0.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2024;
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $9.4 million for the third quarter 2024; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $27.7 million compared to $19.9 million for the same period in 2024.1

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

  • Net income was $57.8 million compared to $31.0 million reported for the same period of 2024;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.87 compared to $2.63 for the same period of 2024;
  • Return on average assets was 1.39% compared to 0.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024;
  • Provision for credit losses was $5.9 million compared to provision of $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $78.3 million compared to $51.1 million for the same period in 2024.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2025 were $3.93 billion versus $3.71 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $223 million or 6.02%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $52 million or 1.33% from $3.88 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025, were $3.97 billion compared to $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $252 million or 6.79%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $70.8 million or 1.82% from $3.90 billion as of June 30, 2025. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are satisfied with our third quarter performance, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of loan growth and maintaining robust pipelines. Additionally, we achieved another record in net interest income with our net margin increasing to 4.25%. We anticipate further margin expansion due to our liability-sensitive positioning. Our capital position remains solid, ensuring we are well equipped for the current market environment.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were $4.59 billion versus $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $114 million, or 2.42%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits decreased $59 million or 1.28% from $4.65 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.62 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $4.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits decreased $47.6 million or 1.02% from $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025. Non-interest bearing deposits were $850 million, and time deposits were $703 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $831.6 million and $791.1 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2025, was $622.2 million compared to $566.0 million on September 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in July and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $52.50 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $47.93 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.58 per share, or 9.55%. Tangible Book Value per share was $42.75 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $37.84 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.91 per share or 12.98%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.12% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.33% at September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was a record $54.6 million, compared to $47.2 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $7.4 million, or 15.8%. Interest income increased $4.9 million and interest expense decreased $2.5 million year over year. As mentioned in the president’s comments above, loan growth has continued for eight consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 4.25% compared to the 3.78% reported at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2025, were $19.3 million versus $14.1 million as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.49% as of September 30, 2025, versus 0.38% as of September 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $9.8 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $9.4 million for the same period 2024. During September 2024, the Corporation recorded $5.5 million in provision for the acquisition of SimplyBank. The increase in provision in 2024 was also related to one previously identified credit, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values during the quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

In the third quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.6 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2025, was $47.4 million compared to $46.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.20% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.21% as of June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $11.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $38.0 million compared to $38.6 million in 2024. This includes $844 thousand of acquisition-related expenses during the quarter in 2024.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 56.63% for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, versus 64.43% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $5.0 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 20.18% compared to 16.44% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 79 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

                
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
END OF PERIOD BALANCES               
Assets $5,669,686 $5,602,969 $5,483,351 $5,669,686 $5,483,351
Deposits $4,615,305 $4,662,889 $4,717,489 $4,615,305 $4,717,489
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $3,967,401 $3,896,563 $3,715,235 $3,967,401 $3,715,235
Allowance for Credit Losses $47,411 $47,087 $46,169 $47,411 $46,169
Total Equity $622,218 $587,668 $565,951 $622,218 $565,951
Tangible Common Equity(a) $506,604 $470,894 $446,786 $506,604 $446,786
                
AVERAGE BALANCES               
Total Assets $5,593,870 $5,529,225 $5,483,572 $5,543,954 $5,033,748
Earning Assets $5,270,173 $5,213,220 $5,165,520 $5,225,957 $4,762,940
Investments $1,248,519 $1,244,208 $1,342,037 $1,253,009 $1,309,879
Loans $3,928,817 $3,877,246 $3,705,779 $3,882,605 $3,361,207
Total Deposits $4,591,531 $4,651,051 $4,705,614 $4,631,155 $4,288,426
Interest-Bearing Deposits $3,783,393 $3,843,143 $4,403,454 $3,821,405 $3,714,432
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $359,579 $269,338 $157,227 $296,667 $176,985
Total Equity $601,034 $576,288 $546,912 $580,688 $529,174
                
INCOME STATEMENT DATA               
Net Interest Income $54,603 $52,671 $47,170 $159,249 $125,384
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $56,033 $54,091 $48,630 $163,497 $129,600
Provision for Credit Losses $1,950 $1,950 $9,400 $5,850 $14,166
Non-interest Income $11,149 $10,381 $11,223 $32,041 $30,559
Non-interest Expense $38,048 $38,276 $38,564 $113,083 $104,637
Net Income $20,762 $18,586 $8,741 $57,754 $31,034
                
PER SHARE DATA               
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $1.75 $1.57 $0.74 $4.87 $2.63
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.51 $0.51 $0.45 $1.53 $1.35
Book Value Per Common Share $52.50 $49.59 $47.93 $52.50 $47.93
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $40.96 $38.78 $36.22 $42.75 $37.84
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  11,851  11,851  11,808  11,848  11,809


(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Return on average assets 1.48%1.34%0.64%1.39%0.82%
Return on average common shareholder's equity 13.82%12.90%6.39%13.23%7.80%
Efficiency ratio 56.63%59.37%64.43%57.83%65.33%
Average equity to average assets 10.74%10.42%9.97%10.47%10.51%
Net interest margin(a) 4.25%4.15%3.78%4.17%3.63%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.17%0.18%0.49%0.18%0.43%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.20%1.21%1.24%1.20%1.24%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 246.14%480.72%326.65%246.14%326.65%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.49%0.25%0.38%0.49%0.38%
Tier 1 leverage 11.05%10.91%10.25%11.05%10.25%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.12%12.86%12.31%13.12%12.31%


(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $14,388 $22,303 $16,391 $14,388 $16,391
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $1,792 $1,917 $1,517 $1,792 $1,517
Nonaccrual loans and leases $17,470 $7,878 $12,617 $17,470 $12,617
Other real estate owned $138 $383 $169 $138 $169
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $19,400 $10,178 $14,303 $19,400 $14,303
Total nonperforming assets $22,243 $13,087 $17,179 $22,243 $17,179
Gross charge-offs $3,226 $2,928 $6,936 $9,395 $16,219
Recoveries $1,600 $1,230 $2,365 $4,224 $5,449
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $1,626 $1,698 $4,571 $5,171 $10,770
                


Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended September 30,
  2025 2024
($in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes $25,754 $10,429
Provision for credit losses  1,950  9,400
Provision for unfunded commitments    100
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $27,704 $19,929
       


Non-GAAP Reconciliations Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025 2024 
($ in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes $72,357 $37,140 
Provision for credit losses  5,850  14,166 
Provision for unfunded commitments  100  (200)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $78,307 $51,106 
        


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
       
  September 30, December 31,
  2025 2024
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $87,438  $93,526 
Federal funds sold  157   820 
Securities available-for-sale  1,186,107   1,195,990 
Loans:      
Commercial  2,282,062   2,196,351 
Residential  997,915   967,386 
Consumer  682,438   668,058 
   3,962,415   3,831,795 
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs  4,986   5,346 
Allowance for credit losses  (47,411)  (46,732)
   3,919,990   3,790,409 
Restricted stock  18,761   17,555 
Accrued interest receivable  26,526   26,934 
Premises and equipment, net  79,351   81,508 
Bank-owned life insurance  130,747   128,766 
Goodwill  98,229   100,026 
Other intangible assets  17,385   21,545 
Other real estate owned  138   523 
Other assets  104,857   102,746 
TOTAL ASSETS $5,669,686  $5,560,348 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $849,978  $859,014 
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits  138,603   144,982 
Other interest-bearing deposits  3,626,724   3,714,918 
   4,615,305   4,718,914 
Short-term borrowings  182,522   187,057 
FHLB advances  170,453   28,120 
Other liabilities  79,188   77,216 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,047,468   5,011,307 
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024      
Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024  2,020   2,018 
Additional paid-in capital  146,624   145,927 
Retained earnings  726,989   687,366 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)  (98,635)  (132,285)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024  (154,780)  (153,985)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  622,218   549,041 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $5,669,686  $5,560,348 
         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
        (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:            
Loans, including related fees $67,070 $61,367 $195,457 $162,878
Securities:            
Taxable  5,985  6,319  17,902  18,083
Tax-exempt  2,689  2,715  7,915  7,919
Other  900  1,294  2,579  2,989
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME  76,644  71,695  223,853  191,869
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits  18,002  22,197  54,696  59,622
Short-term borrowings  1,916  993  5,007  2,928
Other borrowings  2,123  1,335  4,901  3,935
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  22,041  24,525  64,604  66,485
NET INTEREST INCOME  54,603  47,170  159,249  125,384
Provision for credit losses  1,950  9,400  5,850  14,166
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
FOR LOAN LOSSES  52,653  37,770  153,399  111,218
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Trust and financial services  1,278  1,251  4,161  3,903
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  8,104  8,139  23,243  21,576
Other service charges and fees  251  191  823  700
Securities gains (losses), net  24  103  21  104
Interchange income  176  177  570  490
Loan servicing fees  338  274  830  957
Gain on sales of mortgage loans  494  411  1,149  886
Other  484  677  1,244  1,943
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  11,149  11,223  32,041  30,559
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits  19,788  18,521  58,725  53,231
Occupancy expense  2,738  2,556  7,886  7,116
Equipment expense  4,811  4,280  13,903  12,736
FDIC Expense  690  558  2,235  1,721
Other  10,021  12,649  30,334  29,833
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  38,048  38,564  113,083  104,637
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  25,754  10,429  72,357  37,140
Provision for income taxes  4,992  1,688  14,603  6,106
NET INCOME  20,762  8,741  57,754  31,034
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes  19,596  31,628  33,642  24,067
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes  3  73  8  220
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $40,361 $40,442 $91,404 $55,321
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $1.75 $0.74 $4.87 $2.63
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)  11,851  11,808  11,848  11,809



