D&H Distributing Unveils Advanced Solutions+ to Accelerate Partner Growth in Emerging Technologies

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions across North America, announced the evolution of its strategic business unit, now operating as Advanced Solutions+. As channel partners face mounting complexity in enterprise-grade IT, this transformation reinforces D&H’s expanded commitment to partner enablement and success. It is backed by multi-million dollar investments in advanced sales coverage, technical resources, digital platforms, and newly launched Experience Centers at its Harrisburg, Pa. headquarters. These centers are purpose-built to showcase and enable partner growth in AI, cybersecurity, datacenter modernization, and next-generation unified communications.

“Advanced Solutions+ is more than a name—it’s a signal to the market that D&H is doubling down on the technologies and services that will define the future of IT,” said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President of D&H’s Advanced Solutions+ Business Unit. “We’ve made significant investments to help our partners scale, differentiate, and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. From enterprise sales expansion to immersive experience centers, we’re delivering the tools and expertise partners need to win.”

A Strategic Leap Forward

The “+” in Advanced Solutions+ represents continuous innovation, deeper partner enablement, and expanded capabilities across high-growth verticals. According to the IDC 2025 FutureScape report , AI-related spending is projected to reach $337 billion in 2025, with 67% driven by enterprises embedding AI into core operations. D&H’s transformation aligns directly with this trajectory, offering partners a robust platform to capitalize on these trends.

“We’ve been helping partners succeed in advanced technologies for years,” continued Bystrak. “Advanced Solutions+ captures that momentum and reinforces that partners get even more with D&H. More enablement, more opportunity, and more ways to grow profitably.”

With the introduction of Advanced Solutions+, partners can expect enhanced services spanning configuration, training, and managed services offerings, as well as direct access to more dedicated experts across verticals and technologies. The business unit also offers enriched programs, from enablement and certifications to strategic go-to-market support.

How Advanced Solutions+ Delivers on D&H’s Partner-Centric Pledge

Absorbs Complexity: Partners can expect to architect and aggregate advanced solutions with precision; address current business needs while ensuring future-readiness; and leverage the deep expertise of D&H’s experts to assess, design, and deploy scalable infrastructure.

Accelerates the Sales Cycle: The business unit offers end-to-end support from deal conception to implementation; enablement across the full customer lifecycle—including pre-sales, deployment and post-sales; and technical resources spanning training and strategic guidance, all of which shorten time-to-value.

Increases Profitability: Advanced Solutions+ allows partners to readily identify strategic opportunities to drive cost efficiencies; enhance vendor program performance and maximize incentives; and optimize solution attach rates with services and enablement.

Sustains Growth: With D&H’s “Built for Growth” mindset at the core of Advanced Solutions+, partners can expand into new markets and develop new practices; obtain support for co-selling and co-marketing initiatives with vendors and customers; and implement new sales models aligned with evolving buyer behaviors. Partners can also leverage D&H’s proven SuccessPath and Go Big AI programs for additional enablement.

“The ‘plus’ in Advanced Solutions+ is intentional—it represents extensibility, acceleration, and enablement,” said Bystrak. “It’s our signal to partners that we’re not just expanding our portfolio—we’re expanding what’s possible.”

To find out how D&H can help channel partners take advantage of opportunities through Advanced Solutions+ and grow their practices, visit www.dandh.com , or call (800) 877-1200.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.