D&H Canada Expands Portfolio with Addition of Dell Solutions and Services

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions to the commercial and consumer channels, today announced that it is entering into a new relationship with industry-leading vendor Dell. D&H Canada is now fully authorized to carry award-winning endpoint solutions from Dell, as well as Dell PowerEdge servers. Partners can also utilize Dell’s professional services to accelerate business transformation. The agreement represents the exponential growth of D&H Canada as well as partner requests to leverage Dell’s award-winning portfolio.

“Enhancing opportunities for our partners is our top priority, and our new partnership with Dell allows us to do just that,” said Peter DiMarco, General Manager, D&H Canada. “We are thrilled to become an authorized distributor of Dell solutions and services, providing expanded choices to our esteemed partners and the clients they serve.”

Dell’s portfolio of endpoint solutions, including professional-grade Pro and Pro Max laptops and desktops, Chrome laptops, Pro monitors and PC accessories, enables end-users to maximize performance and boost productivity. With Dell’s PowerEdge servers, partners can offer their end-users purpose-built, intelligent and cybersecure servers that power AI-driven innovation. Professional services are available to D&H partners seeking customized server solutions that fit individual client needs.

“The addition of Dell’s solutions and services to our portfolio is a reflection of our commercial growth across both the VAR and MSP categories, as well as our continued market share gains across Canada,” continued DiMarco. “In the near future, we intend to launch a formal storage practice with Dell, as well.”

Partners looking to optimize Dell solutions and services can expect the white-glove service, comprehensive approach to training and enablement, access to knowledgeable technology specialists, and all-inclusive marketing resources for which D&H Canada is renowned.

“Simply put, our partnership with the team at D&H Canada has been instrumental to our growth as an organization,” said Chris Fabes, Vice President of Sales, SHI Canada. “The opportunity we now have to leverage Dell’s innovative solutions and services alongside D&H Canada’s unwavering attention to detail and ongoing support is a win-win for us and for the end-customers we serve.”

To learn how D&H Canada can help channel partners capitalize on opportunities and grow their practices in the Canadian market, visit www.dandh.ca, or call (800) 877-1200.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, SMB, mid-market, enterprise and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. For generations, D&H’s employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions.

Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, D&H helps partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. D&H’s Canadian headquarters is in Mississauga, ONT, with distribution hubs in Toronto and Vancouver. The company’s US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA, with a center of excellence in Tampa, FL. Engage with D&H Canada at www.dandh.ca, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.