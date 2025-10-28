Max Power Set to Advance Next-Generation Earth Model to Define the Cutting Edge for Natural Hydrogen Exploration

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce development of the MAX Power Large Earth Model Integration (“MAXX LEMI”) for Natural Hydrogen, soon to be assisted by artificial intelligence, as another major new step in the pursuit of the world’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery. On or about November 7, Canada’s first-ever deep drilling specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will commence on MAX Power’s 200-km-long Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan, with multiple additional wells planned at Genesis and elsewhere on the Company’s 1.3-million-acre land package with another 5.7 million acres under application.

The Lawson, Lucky Lake and Bracken target areas are the product of successful early-most integration of large regional datasets and have helped give birth to “MAXX LEMI”, now ready to scale up to the advantage of MAX Power with potential global ramifications for the Natural Hydrogen movement.

MAXX LEMI is developing into a blueprint for Natural Hydrogen exploration and potential commercialization across not only Saskatchewan but other parts of North America and the world and therefore could help fuel the growing momentum of the Natural Hydrogen sector. The model will be discussed as part of MAX Power’s presentation at the world’s largest Natural Hydrogen Summit in Paris, France, November 13-14, 2025.

Highlights

Over the coming months, MAXX LEMI will progress from its current version to an AI-assisted system overseen by MAX Power Chief Geoscientist Steve Halabura, P.Geo., aided by the Company’s technical team and its collaboration with the globally recognized Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) based in Saskatchewan.

MAXX LEMI Version 1.0 consists of three primary databases and a series of secondary databases integrating an overall large set of data collected from government and commercial sources in Saskatchewan, known for its rich collection of geological and geophysical legacy data. While operator-driven at this point, this early-stage integration has allowed MAX Power to produce, for example, an abundance of regional PBE ("Play-Based Exploration") maps to assist the MAX Power team in evaluating overall prospectivity, prioritizing initial drill targets, and de-risking Canada's largest permitted Natural Hydrogen land package.

MAXX LEMI Version 2.0 will bring machine learning (AI) into the process, supported by a proprietary search algorithm, thus removing the operator-driven "intuitive" aspect to Natural Hydrogen exploration. MAXX LEMI's power at this stage will be its ability to review and interpret large sets of variables at a granular level to understand key relationships among data and formulate strategies that might take a human explorationist months, if not years, to do even with advanced technical tools. This will further empower the MAX Power technical team.

MAXX LEMI Version 3.0 will take Versions 1.0 and 2.0 to a global scale, using all the understanding of the Natural Hydrogen system thus developed in Saskatchewan, and incorporating that into large data/information sets from any jurisdiction in the world to speed up and enhance the opportunity for discovery in the most cost-effective way possible.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist for MAX Power, commented: “The data we will soon be acquiring from the first-ever Natural Hydrogen well in Canada, on top of what we have already learned in Saskatchewan and combined with subsequent drilling, will be of immense value when one considers how this unique data can be applied elsewhere in the world. MAXX LEMI has the potential to drive Natural Hydrogen exploration on a global scale and dramatically shorten timelines to discovery and commercialization, putting MAX Power on a runway to become a global leader in this exciting emerging new industry.”

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “MAXX LEMI embraces technology in a way that will help fast track our exploration success in Saskatchewan, while also creating new opportunities and avenues to build shareholder value. This is cutting edge, a whole new way of understanding Natural Hydrogen exploration with global ramifications.”

Saskatchewan’s Data Advantage

Saskatchewan forms an ideal foundation for MAXX LEMI through its abundant and readily available datasets consisting of legacy well data, historical geological and geophysical data (aeromagnetic and gravity), and a database of helium and hydrogen gas analyses comprising some 6,700 separate occurrences. The province’s own repository of cores, cuttings, and company records augments commercially available datasets.

The information within each primary database ranges from deep basement all the way to surface, thus allowing for the creation of secondary databases that come from specific queries. This process refers to the “Integration” of the LEMI process. These databases can then be used to generate very specific prospectivity maps.

Figure 1: The Genesis Trend





MAXX LEMI and the Genesis Trend

The scale of the Genesis Trend – 200 km long and up to 75 km wide – underscores the importance of MAXX LEMI and how empowering MAXX LEMI with machine learning can rapidly advance a major exploration undertaking that has already delineated the initial Lawson drill target and at least 20 potential Lawson “look-a-likes” on the trend.

The Genesis Trend, flanked on its eastern side by the massive Prairie Evaporite, has unusual scale potential for any resource project and features all five key elements of a Natural Hydrogen system: 1) Source rocks; 2) Migration pathways; 3) Reservoirs; 4) Seals; 5) Traps.

Why This Matters to Investors

The launch of MAXX LEMI marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Natural Hydrogen exploration. Saskatchewan’s unparalleled repository of geological data, combined with MAX Power’s technical depth and early integration of artificial intelligence, creates a framework that could define global best practices for Natural Hydrogen exploration and resource modeling. As the system expands, MAXX LEMI will enable more precise targeting, reduced exploration risk, and faster scalability toward commercialization. For investors, this initiative establishes MAX Power not only as a first mover in the field but as the company shaping the global standard for how Natural Hydrogen systems are understood, mapped, and developed - setting the stage for future collaboration and long-term value creation.

Update on Strategic Investment

Further to its September 24, 2025, news release, MAX Power confirms continued progress toward completion of the previously announced $5 million strategic investment by a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate with extensive interests in the global energy sector (the “Corporate Investor”).

The transaction, structured as a non-brokered private placement at $0.30 per unit, remains on track to close during the first half of November following the completion of customary corporate and regulatory approvals. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.45 for a period of 24 months from closing. Upon completion, the Corporate Investor will hold approximately 16% of MAX Power’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. The parties have agreed to the investor rights and shareholder agreement, expected to provide the Corporate Investor with pro-rata participation in future financings and board observer rights while maintaining at least 7% ownership.

This partnership marks an important step in supporting MAX Power’s long-term growth and strategic development in the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector.

RSUs Grant

The company announces that it has granted 6,200,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to management, directors, and consultants of the company. The RSUs will vest in accordance with vesting terms to be determined by management and subject to the terms and conditions of the company's restricted stock unit plan.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

NI 43-101 QA/QC and Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Halabura is MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist and has extensive experience in Saskatchewan’s subsurface systems.



About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11346e50-281d-4e87-87ba-3708727d2030