CACI and Optimove Strengthen Partnership to Help Brands Maximize their Customer Marketing Effectiveness

New York, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced it is strengthening the partnership with CACI, an expert provider of data-driven marketing, customer experience, and technology solutions. CACI joins Optimove’s ecosystem as an official Solution Partner.

Through this partnership, brands benefit from the combination of Optimove’s AI-powered Positionless Marketing Platform and CACI’s deep expertise in transforming customer experiences, addressing modern data challenges, and integrating new technologies and processes within an organization. Together, the companies help marketers unlock greater value from Optimove, accelerate time to value, and extend CRM strategies with expert and bespoke services that evolve and innovate alongside their brands.

“Too often, we see marketers only tap into a fraction of the power of their marketing platforms, due to siloed data, resource constraint, or integration challenges,” said Simon Gray, Director of Growth & Partnerships, CACI. “Optimove has built a sophisticated marketing platform that is heavily rooted in data and powered by advanced AI features. Our joint goal with Optimove is to ensure marketers leverage the wealth of data accessible to them and utilize the breadth of the platform to drive successful and personalized customer experiences at scale.”

CACI's collaborative approach is in understanding each organization's unique business challenges and structuring a strategic blueprint that creates alignment between people, processes, and technology. Optimove and CACI saw early partnership success working with global gaming company, Entain. Together, they addressed Entain’s technology complexity, operational inefficiencies, and disjointed customer journeys and were able to accelerate their CRM transformation. CACI's hands-on approach ensured that Entain's team could fully leverage Optimove's capabilities, turning platform potential into marketing performance gains.

David Delbridge, CACI’s Director of Marketing Technology said, “Our recommendation was centralizing CRM decisioning using Optimove and having better integration across Entain's ecosystem. This unlocked a whole world of AI and automation at scale. Optimove's AI decided the right offer and facilitated it end to end, not just delivered it.” For more information on Entain’s success, click here.

The partnership will also help address a common challenge facing enterprise brands: data quality and reliability. A customer marketing strategy is only as effective as the data that powers it. By leveraging CACI’s DataHub solution, which creates data standardization and identity resolution, in tandem with Optimove’s segmentation and activation capabilities, the platform will perform at its highest potential.

“While the Optimove platform provides marketers with data, creative, and optimization power, CACI's proven experience and industry recognition, especially in the UK market, will help marketers fully capitalize on Optimove’s platform capabilities," said Moshe Demri, SVP of revenue and general manager at Optimove. "We are excited to continue driving success with CACI and together, we're not just providing advanced technology, we're delivering memorable customer experiences and measurable business growth.”

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

About CACI

CACI Ltd is a leading data and technology consultancy that helps brands put their customers at the heart of their business by doing amazing things with data. With deep strategic marketing expertise, CACI has a proven record of seamlessly deploying Optimove for organizations such as Entain. CACI team of experts work alongside marketing teams to ensure they are driving value at every touchpoint with their customers and prospects, helping to turn sophisticated platform capabilities into measurable business results.

CACI also helps companies to unlock the full potential of their first-party data by combining it with their comprehensive and industry-leading UK demographic datasets:

1. Segmentation and classification

Geodemographic, affluence and life stage groupings that reveal meaningful customer patterns and clusters.

2. Demographic depth

Understand customers by age, household structure, income and socio-economic status.

3. Lifestyle intelligence

Uncover what motivates audiences, from shopping habits and media preferences to travel behaviour and brand affinities.

