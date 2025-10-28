Qualifacts Partners with Open Line Group Homes to Modernize Multi-County Billing and Enhance Residential Care in Northern California

Nashville, Tenn. & Shasta County, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Open Line Group Homes, a nonprofit Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program (STRTP) based in Shasta County, California.

Open Line Group Homes has selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform to transition away from paper-based documentation and manual billing processes, a move that will significantly improve operational efficiency, compliance, and client care across its expanding network of residential facilities.

A Critical Need for Change

With two active facilities and a third opening soon, Open Line provides trauma-informed residential care for youth across California. Each youth is contracted through a different county, and each county operates its own billing and documentation protocols. This fragmented system forced Open Line to rely on manual invoicing and Excel-based tracking, creating administrative bottlenecks, and increasing the risk of compliance issues.

“We knew we couldn’t wait any longer. HIPAA compliance, audit readiness, and the upcoming Data Exchange Framework requirements made it clear—we needed a system that could support our operations and protect our organization,” said Tyson Poso, Chief Operating Officer of Open Line Group Homes.

Why InSync Was the Right Fit

Open Line Group Homes selected InSync for its configurability, California-specific billing support, and ability to enhance both clinical and administrative workflows. Key benefits include:

Multi-County Billing Support: InSync enables batch export of claims and custom invoice generation, allowing Open Line to maintain manual submission workflows while gaining electronic tracking and reconciliation tools.

InSync enables batch export of claims and custom invoice generation, allowing Open Line to maintain manual submission workflows while gaining electronic tracking and reconciliation tools. Clinical Documentation & Compliance: InSync supports STRTP-required treatment plans, dynamic forms, and built-in assessments ensuring Open Line meets both Medi-Cal and CARF standards.

InSync supports STRTP-required treatment plans, dynamic forms, and built-in assessments ensuring Open Line meets both Medi-Cal and CARF standards. Digital Intake & Referral Management: InSync’s Patient Engagement API will allow different counties and case workers to submit referrals directly through Open Line’s website, reducing intake delays, and improving data accuracy.

InSync’s Patient Engagement API will allow different counties and case workers to submit referrals directly through Open Line’s website, reducing intake delays, and improving data accuracy. Bed Board & Facility Management: The configurable bed board will help track youth placements, transitions, and length of stay across facilities—critical for reporting and accreditation.

“We’re excited to partner with Qualifacts,” Tyson added. “Their team showed us how InSync could be tailored to our exact needs. From intake to billing to reporting, this system will help us grow responsibly and serve our youth with greater efficiency and care.”

“Open Line Group Homes is doing vital work for vulnerable youth across California,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Their challenges with multi-county billing and manual documentation are shared by many STRTPs. We’re proud to support their transition to a modern, scalable EHR solution that will not only improve operations but also strengthen their ability to deliver high-quality care.”

ABOUT OPEN LINE GROUP HOMES

Open Line Group Homes is a nonprofit STRTP based in Shasta County, California. With a mission to provide safe, structured, and trauma-informed residential care for youth, Open Line works closely with county agencies across the state to support individualized treatment and long-term stability. The organization is expanding to serve 18 youths across three facilities in 2026.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.