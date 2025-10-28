National Crime Prevention Council Names CTIPS Certification the New Standard for IP Crime Training

Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As counterfeit goods flood U.S. markets at unprecedented levels, the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) is calling for stronger investigative training across law enforcement. Today, NCPC formally endorsed the Certified Trade and Intellectual Property Specialist (CTIPS) certification as the most effective tool to prepare officers to detect, investigate, and disrupt illicit trade networks.

Fake medicines, fentanyl-laced pills, dangerous cosmetics, unsafe electronics and other counterfeit products are a growing public safety threat tied to organized criminal networks. Yet most police academies and in-service programs lack training on how to recognize counterfeit goods or build IP crime cases that will send crooks to prison.

CTIPS addresses these training gaps by providing:

• Specialized Identification Skills: Training to spot counterfeit products and red flags in supply chains

• Investigative Techniques: Methods to analyze and disrupt illicit trade networks

• Public Safety Insight: Guidance on how fake goods impact consumer health and national security

• Global Best Practices: Standards aligned with international enforcement protocols and cross-border collaboration

“Counterfeit goods and illicit trade are a $2 trillion-dollar criminal enterprise and major public safety threat,” said Paul DelPonte, executive director & CEO of NCPC. “CTIPS gives law enforcement professionals the tools and knowledge they need to recognize these crimes, dismantle criminal networks, and safeguard consumers.”

With an exam and curriculum based on research conducted jointly with Michigan State University’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection Center, CTIPS is the first nationwide certification that validates law enforcement expertise in intellectual property enforcement and public-private collaboration.

“With CTIPS, we’re giving law enforcement a proven path to build the expertise required to stay ahead of counterfeiters,” said Steve Francis, executive chairman of the CTIPS Certification Board. “With NCPC’s endorsement and support, we can equip officers with practical tools to combat illicit trade and protect the public.”

NCPC is urging law enforcement agencies nationwide to adopt CTIPS certification as part of their standard investigative training.

For more information or to register, visit www.ctips.com.