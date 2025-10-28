NCPC Warns of Wave of Fake Social Media Ads

Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Crime Prevention Council is warning consumers about a growing wave of scam advertisements on social media that direct users to imitation merchant websites. The watchdog says the solution is for social media companies to fact-check ads before they run.

Scammers are creating near-identical websites and ads that tout a “blowout sale” and other enticing clickbait offers. These sites and the products—if they even exist—are fake. One recent example impersonated popular retailer Aerie, using a nearly identical, but fraudulent website called “Amelrie.com” that advertised “whole store under $10” pre-holiday deals. The fake website copied images and language from Aerie’s legitimate promotions.

“First, consumers need to be aware of this scam spreading ahead of the holiday season,” says Paul DelPonte, Executive Director of the National Crime Prevention Council. “The real solution is for TikTok and other social media companies to verify ad content before accepting money to place it.” Such policies have been in place at television and radio stations for decades.

Consumers who fall for the trick are likely to receive fake or no products at all, and risk having their personal and financial information stolen.

NCPC’s independent monitoring spotted these fake ads on TikTok and alerted TikTok, which subsequently removed the ads.

Fraudsters increasingly use social media platforms to scam consumers. Under current policies, scammers can easily purchase ad space or exploit weak verification systems. While TikTok points to a growing number of ads it removes, NCPC says the real fix is to block the ads from running in the first place.

“Stopping fake merchants is a critical safety and national security issue,” DelPonte added. “Counterfeiting is a $2 trillion global enterprise that turns profits from fake products into drugs, guns, human trafficking and other dangerous activities.”

Best known for the iconic McGruff the Crime Dog®, NCPC says social media companies need to take responsibility. The current social media ad-buying system is backward, taking money from crooks and swindlers first, then relying on delayed verification processes that often come too late, after consumers are defrauded and criminals have moved on.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Social Media Scams:

Double-check URLs : Look carefully at the web address before making a purchase. Scammers often use slight misspellings of brand names.

: Look carefully at the web address before making a purchase. Scammers often use slight misspellings of brand names. Avoid deals that seem too good to be true : Deep discounts from unfamiliar links are a red flag.

: Deep discounts from unfamiliar links are a red flag. Shop through official channels : Access retailers directly through their verified websites or apps, not through ads on social media.

: Access retailers directly through their verified websites or apps, not through ads on social media. Use secure payment methods: Avoid direct bank transfers or payment apps that don’t offer buyer protection.

If You Believe You Were a Victim: