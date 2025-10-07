Crime Prevention Month Focuses on Action, Awareness, and Community

Washington, D.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlighting the importance of public safety awareness, the National Crime Prevention Council today renewed its commitment to action, education, and community strength in recognition of October as National Crime Prevention Month.

“Crime prevention transcends politics,” said Paul DelPonte, Executive Director of NCPC. “Every American can take steps to make themselves and their community safer. Crime Prevention Month is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

Observed annually, Crime Prevention Month mobilizes communities across the country to stop crime before it happens. As part of this year’s effort, McGruff the Crime Dog® will visit cities nationwide, sharing free safety resources and helping neighborhoods respond to emerging threats with practical, accessible solutions.

This year’s observance marks continued growth in local participation and partnerships. NCPC is proud to welcome Walmart as a national sponsor, joining the effort to strengthen communities and raise awareness about how everyone can help Take A Bite Out of Crime®. Together, NCPC and Walmart will support local events and activities that promote safer neighborhoods for all.

“At Walmart, we are committed to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Matthew Fitz-Gerald, Director, Corporate Affairs, Walmart. “We are proud to partner with the National Crime Prevention Council to help raise awareness about critical safety issues affecting families across America and connect our customers with resources that strengthen community safety. Together, we can help build more resilient communities where everyone can live better.”

The weekly themes include:

Counterfeit pills and fake products , often sold through social media, are creating new risks for young Americans.

Violence against women remains one of the most underreported crimes, even as awareness and calls for accountability intensify .

Community involvement is increasingly recognized as the first line of defense against crime.

Gun-related incidents remain a top concern nationwide, making the conversation around firearm safety more important than ever.

This month, and beyond, NCPC will host events and release new content to support engagement. Anyone can get involved, visit https://www.ncpc.org/programs/crime-prevention-month/ to access free resources, downloadable shareable content, and learn how you can take part in this effort.