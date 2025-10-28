Bitget Wallet Integrates HyperEVM, Connecting Millions to Hyperliquid's $5 Billion Onchain Ecosystem

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading self-custodial crypto wallet, has announced full integration with HyperEVM — the Ethereum-compatible smart-contract layer that underpins the Hyperliquid Layer-1 blockchain. Through this integration, users will be able to engage with cross-chain transfers, DeFi applications, and $HYPE's native token utilities — all within the wallet interface. The update connects millions of wallet users to one of crypto's fastest-growing and most liquid onchain ecosystems.

Hyperliquid is a high-performance decentralized exchange (DEX) combining deep liquidity with fully onchain order books. Its core engine, HyperCore, powers spot and perpetual markets with latency and throughput comparable to centralized venues while maintaining decentralized control. Its Layer-1 network, HyperEVM, introduces smart-contract programmability, enabling dApps and DeFi protocols to access Hyperliquid's native liquidity without fragmentation. Together, they form a unified ecosystem for trading, lending, staking, and programmable finance — anchored by $HYPE, the gas, staking, and governance token driving Hyperliquid's onchain economy. According to market data , Hyperliquid's total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $5 billion, underscoring the network's expanding liquidity base and growing user confidence.

With the HyperEVM integration now live, Bitget Wallet users can add the HyperEVM network with a single click, transfer assets across chains via deBridge, trade through native aggregator routes via LiquidLaunch, and explore a curated ecosystem zone of HyperEVM-native dApps. The integration reduces onboarding friction, simplifies cross-chain activity, and brings institutional-grade trading infrastructure into a self-custodial, retail-accessible interface. Additional components — including perpetual trading, contract support, and expanded DeFi modules — will roll out in the coming weeks.

Supporting over 130 blockchains, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its role as a gateway for users and institutions to engage with the next generation of blockchain ecosystems. Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, stated: "Our goal is to simplify access to one of crypto's fastest-growing ecosystems. By integrating HyperEVM end-to-end, we are enabling self-custody users to engage with a high-performance infrastructure covering trading, programmable finance and cross-chain flows, while preserving the simplicity and security that define our vision. This is about opening the door to the next wave of onchain finance."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $700+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

