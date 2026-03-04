Bitget Lists Opinion (OPN) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Opinion (OPN) to the Innovation Zone for spot trading. Trading for the OPN/USDT pair opens on March 5, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from March 6, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

Opinion is a decentralized prediction market and AI Oracle platform designed to build a "truth machine" that quantifies and monetizes human opinions by combining continuous prediction market models with a decentralized multi-agent AI Oracle system. Unlike other traditional binary-settlement prediction markets, Opinion adopts a continuous prediction market model, allowing users to buy, sell, and adjust positions throughout market evolution without waiting for final event resolution. Market prices continuously reflect changing consensus.

The technical architecture is underpinned by a four-layer system comprising Opinion.Trade for market execution, Opinion AI for multi-agent data resolution, the Opinion Metapool for unified liquidity, and the Opinion Protocol for universal token interoperability. Ultimately, the protocol enhances ecosystem resilience by providing quantitative funds, corporate treasuries, and retail traders with programmable financial primitives that bridge the gap between legacy macro instruments and the permissionless digital asset economy.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing2 bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Opinion Labs (OPN) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between legacy macro instruments and decentralized liquidity.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

