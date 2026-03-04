Bitget Wallet Integrates DT One for Mobile Top-Ups Across 170+ Countries

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has partnered with DT One to enable mobile top-ups directly within the wallet using stablecoins, linking onchain balances to everyday telecom services. Through DT One's infrastructure, Bitget Wallet users can access mobile top-ups in more than 170 countries, spanning over 500 local operators. The integration allows users to pay for airtime and data plans globally using USDT and USDC across Base, Solana, Tron, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon and Morph.

The rollout underscores a broader shift toward practical crypto utility, as digital assets increasingly move beyond trading into real-world payments. Users can complete transactions directly from Bitget Wallet app's Pay hub without converting stablecoins into local fiat, reducing friction in cross-border access to telecom services. The feature is powered by DT One's global digital value network, which supports airtime, data bundles, and related services at scale.

"Accessing essential services globally remains unnecessarily complex in our digital age," said Matthieu Fournier, Chief Revenue Officer of DT One. "Our integration with Bitget Wallet bridges the gap between digital assets and tangible utility. By bringing instant mobile top-ups and data bundles to a platform millions already trust, we are delivering real-world value and borderless convenience at scale for the global crypto community."

Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, said the partnership reflects the company's focus on everyday crypto use cases. "Mobile connectivity is a basic digital need. Enabling users to spend stablecoins directly on telecom services demonstrates how self-custodial wallets can function as practical financial tools. This is part of our broader strategy to connect onchain finance with daily consumption. We plan to continue expanding payment integrations and service partnerships as we build toward a more comprehensive onchain payments ecosystem."

The integration comes as stablecoins continue to expand beyond exchange settlements into consumer-facing payments. Industry data shows global stablecoin transaction volumes surpassed $33 trillion in 2025, with retail-sized transactions reaching record levels. As digital wallets evolve into everyday financial interfaces, demand is rising for services that convert onchain balances into practical spending power, particularly in regions where mobile phones serve as the primary gateway to digital finance.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

About DT One

DT One (dtone.com) is a leading global B2B digital value marketplace that powers transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, utility and bill vouchers, gift cards and eSIMs. DT One has a network of over 2,800 mobile operators, mobile wallets, digital apps, and retailers across 190+ countries, building the largest ecosystem for smart digital connectivity solutions, reaching over 5 billion mobile consumers across emerging economies. DT One is part of the TransferTo Group (transferto.com)

