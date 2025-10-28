RCN Technologies and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Secure, Portable 5G Connectivity to the Public Sector

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCN Technologies, a leading provider of secure 5G and LTE connectivity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RCN Technologies Public Sector distributor, making the company’s all-in-one connectivity solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Carahsoft’s role as a trusted distributor to Government agencies makes them an ideal partner for RCN Technologies,” said Scott Swisher, Senior Director of Distribution at RCN Technologies. “With their deep expertise in Government IT procurement, Carahsoft is well positioned to help us expand our reach. Together, we can deliver secure, portable connectivity that enables agencies to stay connected, reduce costs and maintain mission readiness in any environment.”

RCN Technologies provides advanced wireless connectivity purpose-built for the Public Sector. Its Pop-Up Network Kit (PNK) is a rugged, all-in-one portable solution that delivers fast, dependable connections for emergency response, remote operations and other mission-critical needs. Lightweight and battery-powered, the PNK requires no on-site IT support and is fully compliant with strict Government security mandates.

Key features of RCN solutions include rapid deployment in minutes, ruggedized cases for extreme conditions, compliance with Public Sector cybersecurity requirements and multi-carrier flexibility across major U.S. and Canadian networks. Additionally, RCN’s solutions are custom configured, specifically tailored to fit the unique needs of different Government agencies.

“RCN Technologies’ dedicated Public Sector portfolio is an exciting addition to our 5G solutions,” said Mark Demerse, Program Executive for 5G Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to delivering advanced LTE and 5G connectivity that empowers agencies to achieve their missions with greater efficiency and reliability. From connecting troops in the field to ensuring uninterrupted access for K-12 institutions, RCN’s solutions enhance secure, dependable connectivity across the Public Sector.”

RCN Technologies solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 964-7379 or RCN@carahsoft.com; or learn more here.

About RCN Technologies

RCN Technologies is a nationwide leader in delivering reliable, innovative connectivity solutions that empower organizations across both public and private sectors. The company provides advanced 5G/LTE networking technology, hardware, and managed support services to customers in public safety, enterprise, education, healthcare, and government. Its comprehensive portfolio includes Integrated Solutions alongside a full range of routers, antennas, and accessories—each engineered for dependable performance in any environment. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, RCN combines deep technical expertise, strong distribution partnerships, and a people-first philosophy to make complex connectivity simple for customers across North America.

Contact

Scott Swisher

865-293-0350

Scott@RCNTechnologies.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com