National Advertising Division Recommends National Debt Relief Modify Certain Debt Settlement Services Claims

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that National Debt Relief, LLC (NDR) modify or discontinue certain claims regarding its debt settlement services.

NDR is a debt settlement company that offers services to heavily indebted consumers.

Express and Implied Claims

The National Advertising Division (NAD) inquiry focused on claims made through NDR’s website and commercials, such as “Get out of debt faster than you think – Get back to financial stability and living your life within 24–48 months.” NAD also examined whether implied messages were conveyed that that consumers can expect to become debt-free within 24 – 48 months.

NAD found that the challenged claims convey the unsupported message that consumers can get rid of all “debt” (not solely enrolled unsecured debt) and that such debt elimination will occur within the referenced 24–48-month timeframe. Because material limitations appeared only in website footers or other less prominent locations, NAD found that the disclosures were not sufficiently clear and conspicuous.

NAD recommended that the express and implied claims be modified to make clear that not all debt is covered by the program, clarify that “get out of debt faster” is compared to minimum unsecured debt payments, indicate that a majority of NDR graduates resolve their debt in 24–48 months, and ensure disclosures appear clearly and conspicuously.

Savings Claims

NAD also reviewed the claim, “How Much Will I Save? National Debt Relief programs can save you ‘thousands upon thousands’ of dollars! ... Clients who stay with the program and get all their debt settled realize approximate savings of 50% before fees, or 30% including our fees.”

NAD found that the claim that clients will realize 30% savings does not represent the typical NDR customer experience. Additionally, NAD found that NDR’s claims imply a substantial increase in cash flow overstating savings where clients may still have other debts not covered by the NDR program.

Therefore, NAD recommended that NDR modify the challenged claims to better reflect the typical savings that can be achieved, including fees.

Testimonial Claims

NAD reviewed a testimonial in which a client recounted how she went from “drowning in debt” and, after NDR’s negotiations with creditors, touted that “I’m now debt-free.” NAD found the commercial does not convey the length of time it took to resolve the debt or that it covered only enrolled unsecured debt.

NAD recommended that the testimonial be modified to remove the reference to “debt-free” or to more clearly state that it was this client's enrolled debt that was resolved, and to clearly and conspicuously disclose the length of time it took for her to graduate from the program.

In its advertiser statement, NDR stated it will “comply with NAD’s reasonable recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

