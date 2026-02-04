National Advertising Division Recommends Science Interactive Group Discontinue Certain “4K” Claims for its StarLab Dome Projection System

New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division FastTrack SWIFT challenge initiated by competitor Digitalis Educational Solutions, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended Science Interactive Group (SIG) discontinue certain advertising claims promoting its StarLab dome and projection system.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the NAD.

Digitalis manufactures digital planetariums and competes with SIG, which manufactures the StarLab dome and projection system marketed to educational institutions and can be used to demonstrate content and experiences for astronomy, geology, and meteorology.

NAD examined whether SIG’s “4K” descriptions of the StarLab system were truthful and not misleading.

The challenged claims describing a “4K projector” do not indicate anything else about the specific resolution of the projected images and do not appear in proximity to SIG’s disclosure of the technical specifications for the actual resolution visible on the dome. NAD determined that, in the contexts in which the 4K projector claims appear, the claims may convey the unsupported message that users viewing content while using the StarLab system will see images projected on the dome in 4K quality resolution. More specifically, they may not understand that “4K” is a theoretical level of resolution for projection onto a flat screen and not what is achieved on the actual StarLab dome, which is less than 4K resolution.

NAD further found that SIG’s separate disclosure of the dome’s actual resolution (3.66 megapixels) was insufficient because it contradicted, rather than qualified, the “4K” claims.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that SIG discontinue the claims “State-of-the-art 4k Projector…,” “Bring breathtaking clarity, cinematic realism, and stunning dimension to every lesson with the new StarLab 4k projector,” and “Our native 4K projector will enable you to bring all your visuals to life in stunning detail whether they’re 4K or native resolution.”

During the inquiry, SIG voluntarily permanently discontinued certain claims, including “Give your students the 4k experience!” “Cutting Edge Technology: 4K projection,” and “Using 3840x2160 pixels – that’s more than 8 million pixels – Star Lab 4K projection produces unmatched clarity and stunning dimension for any content.” Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and SIG agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, SIG stated though it disagrees with certain recommendations, it “will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.