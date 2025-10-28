Indonesia Cement Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $4.64 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9% - Infrastructure Investment and Island-Based Urbanization are Driving Demand Pockets

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 6.3% annually to reach US$3.69 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.47 billion to approximately US$4.64 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Indonesia's cement industry is currently navigating a structural imbalance marked by oversupply, uneven demand recovery, and rising operational constraints. While public infrastructure investments continue to drive regional demand pockets, sluggish private construction and price competition are limiting profit margins. The industry is responding with a dual focus on efficiency enhancements and diversification into lower-carbon cement solutions. State-backed producers are strengthening regional logistics and leveraging their scale, while private players are increasingly investing in alternative fuels and digital upgrades to offset input volatility. However, persistent overcapacity, rising energy costs, and delays in government project execution remain key barriers to a stable growth path.



Looking ahead, the strategic focus will be on rationalizing capacity, scaling low-carbon production, and aligning with Indonesia's green industrialization roadmap. Cement firms that effectively localize supply chains, manage energy dependencies, and innovate across product lines will be best positioned to capture long-term demand. Indonesia's cement industry is at a crossroads balancing the potential of national infrastructure demand with the risks of persistent oversupply and input cost volatility. While public projects are providing volume anchors, long-term sustainability will come from restructured capacity, integrated logistics, and low-carbon innovation.



Firms that strengthen regional distribution, diversify fuel sources, and embed sustainability across their operations will be more resilient. Policy alignment especially around green procurement, carbon regulation, and logistics modernization - will be critical to unlocking the industry's next growth wave. With the right investments and adaptive strategies, Indonesia's cement sector can transition from a fragmented, supply-heavy model to a more integrated, climate-aligned industry serving both national and regional development goals.



Infrastructure Investment and Island-Based Urbanization Are Driving Demand Pockets

Government Infrastructure Projects Are Anchoring Cement Demand: The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development in East Kalimantan remains a major driver of bulk cement demand, with PT Semen Indonesia and PT Indocement involved in initial construction phases. Ongoing road, dam, and airport developments under the National Strategic Projects (PSN) continue to support regional demand in Sulawesi, Sumatra, and Papua. Cement demand is being supported by logistics corridors and toll road expansion, particularly in West Java and South Sumatra.

Private Construction Remains Sluggish Amid Economic Uncertainty: High-interest rates and tighter consumer credit have slowed new housing and commercial project starts in Jakarta, Bandung, and Surabaya. Cement bag sales to independent contractors and retailers have declined in urban centers, reflecting weak real estate developer sentiment. Despite this, renovation and small-scale upgrades continue to generate modest bagged cement movement in Tier-II cities.

Seasonal Demand Variability Is Influencing Production and Distribution: Heavy rainfall and logistics bottlenecks during the wet season (December-February) disrupted dispatches to island regions like Maluku and Nusa Tenggara. Firms are adjusting production and stocking strategies to match regional demand cycles more precisely.

Strategic Partnerships and Green Innovations Are Gaining Ground

Collaborative Logistics Models Are Enhancing Regional Reach: Semen Indonesia (SIG) has expanded its network of packing plants and terminals to improve service to remote islands and secondary cities. In 2024, Indocement established a regional partnership with state-run distributor Perum Perumnas to streamline cement delivery for government housing programs.

Alternative Fuels and Waste Co-Processing Are Scaling Gradually: Several players are investing in RDF (refuse-derived fuel) and biomass co-processing, especially in Java-based plants. PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia (SBI), part of the SIG group, has partnered with local governments to integrate municipal waste into kiln fuel streams. These programs support Indonesia's waste management goals while reducing fossil fuel dependence in cement production.

Blended Cement Product Lines Are Targeting Government Projects: Green cement variants with fly ash, pozzolana, and slag content are being promoted for public buildings and infrastructure under green building criteria. In 2023-2024, Indocement introduced a new pozzolanic cement tailored for climate-resilient infrastructure projects in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Production Is Being Affected by Overcapacity, Energy Dependency, and Regulatory Gaps

Structural Overcapacity Continues to Suppress Pricing Power: Indonesia's cement installed capacity exceeds domestic demand by a large margin, resulting in intense price competition and low asset utilization. Many mid-sized plants are operating at 50-60% capacity, particularly in Java, where multiple producers compete for a limited demand base.

Energy Costs and Fuel Supply Fluctuations Are Impacting Margins: Dependence on coal-fired kilns has become a cost challenge due to rising domestic coal prices and inconsistent supply under DMO (Domestic Market Obligation) terms. Some firms are exploring solar rooftop and WHRS (waste heat recovery systems), but coverage remains limited outside Java.

Raw Material Licensing and Quarry Management Are Facing Delays: Environmental permit approval for limestone and clay quarrying is increasingly slow due to new ESG requirements and local land-use conflicts. In 2024, expansion plans by two firms in Central Java and Aceh were postponed due to delayed mining license renewals.

Market Outlook is Moderately Positive, Supported by Public Spend and Green Policy Push

State Spending and Industrial Zone Development Will Support Near-Term Volume: Continued investment in IKN, industrial parks, and cross-island connectivity will drive cement volume across regions like Borneo and Sulawesi. Bulk cement shipments are expected to grow through 2025 as the government accelerates project execution in anticipation of the 2024-2029 RPJMN (national development plan).

Green Building Mandates and Circular Economy Laws Will Shape Product Evolution: Government regulations mandating environmental impact assessments and low-carbon material use in public construction are favoring blended cement adoption. Firms aligning with the Ministry of Public Works' green building procurement framework are gaining better access to long-term tenders.

Digitization and Smart Plant Operations Will Enhance Efficiency: Leading producers are integrating real-time energy monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-based clinker production optimization to control costs. Semen Indonesia is piloting a digital control tower model to unify operations across multiple island-based sites.

Risks Are Heightened Across Policy, Logistics, and Financial Dimensions

Regulatory Uncertainty on Fuel Subsidies and Carbon Policy: Changes to coal DMO pricing rules or carbon taxation could significantly alter production economics for cement firms reliant on fossil fuels. Uncertainty over the implementation timeline of Indonesia's national carbon trading framework has led to planning delays.

Inter-Island Logistics Remain Costly and Vulnerable: Transporting cement across the archipelago remains expensive and sensitive to port capacity, weather conditions, and vessel availability. Rising marine freight costs in early 2024 disrupted supply chains to eastern provinces, prompting emergency stockpiling by local contractors.

Financing Constraints and Currency Pressures Are Slowing Capex: Weaker rupiah performance and rising interest rates are limiting access to capital for modernization and decarbonization projects. Several mid-tier players have delayed plans to retrofit older kilns due to funding shortages and long equipment import timelines.

Scope



Indonesia Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Indonesia Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Indonesia Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Indonesia Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Indonesia Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Indonesia Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Indonesia Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Indonesia Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

