Disclosure of transactions in on shares from October 20th to October 24th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, October 28th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 20th to October 24th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 20th to October 24th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20/10/2025FR000012548640 695120,898900XPAR
VINCI20/10/2025FR000012548630 192121,350300CEUX
VINCI20/10/2025FR00001254863 937120,909500TQEX
VINCI21/10/2025FR000012548643 727120,762300XPAR
VINCI21/10/2025FR000012548623 740120,717900CEUX
VINCI21/10/2025FR00001254863 580120,614400TQEX
VINCI22/10/2025FR000012548640 990121,934200XPAR
VINCI22/10/2025FR000012548623 723121,729100CEUX
VINCI22/10/2025FR00001254863 553121,492300TQEX
VINCI23/10/2025FR000012548643 435122,346800XPAR
VINCI23/10/2025FR000012548620 680122,641300CEUX
VINCI23/10/2025FR00001254863 541122,289200TQEX
VINCI24/10/2025FR000012548681 947119,793200XPAR
VINCI24/10/2025FR000012548647 356119,688900CEUX
VINCI24/10/2025FR00001254867 229119,376900TQEX
      
  TOTAL418 325120,9265 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 20-10-25 to 24-10-25 vGB

Recommended Reading