Nanterre, October 28th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 20th to October 24th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 20th to October 24th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20/10/2025 FR0000125486 40 695 120,898900 XPAR VINCI 20/10/2025 FR0000125486 30 192 121,350300 CEUX VINCI 20/10/2025 FR0000125486 3 937 120,909500 TQEX VINCI 21/10/2025 FR0000125486 43 727 120,762300 XPAR VINCI 21/10/2025 FR0000125486 23 740 120,717900 CEUX VINCI 21/10/2025 FR0000125486 3 580 120,614400 TQEX VINCI 22/10/2025 FR0000125486 40 990 121,934200 XPAR VINCI 22/10/2025 FR0000125486 23 723 121,729100 CEUX VINCI 22/10/2025 FR0000125486 3 553 121,492300 TQEX VINCI 23/10/2025 FR0000125486 43 435 122,346800 XPAR VINCI 23/10/2025 FR0000125486 20 680 122,641300 CEUX VINCI 23/10/2025 FR0000125486 3 541 122,289200 TQEX VINCI 24/10/2025 FR0000125486 81 947 119,793200 XPAR VINCI 24/10/2025 FR0000125486 47 356 119,688900 CEUX VINCI 24/10/2025 FR0000125486 7 229 119,376900 TQEX TOTAL 418 325 120,9265

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

