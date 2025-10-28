Meet the Five Finalists of the 15th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Humane Society, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, announced which of the 25 courageous semi-finalists have been selected as the top five finalists for the 15th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

The Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs in five categories: therapy dogs, service and guide dogs, military dogs, law enforcement and first responder dogs, and emerging hero/shelter dogs.

"These amazing dogs have touched lives in ways that words can barely capture," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society. "Honoring these heroes is not just about their extraordinary actions; it’s about celebrating the incredible bond between humans and their dogs that inspires us all.”

Meet the five incredible Hero Dog Awards® finalists!

Emerging Hero and Shelter Category Finalist: Lieutenant Dan

Born with a severe limb deformity, Lieutenant Dan lost both hind legs and his tail, but never his zest for life. From hiking and swimming to appearing on screen, he shows the world what it means to be handicapable. His joyful spirit inspires people of all abilities to embrace their differences. At home, Lieutenant Dan plays with foster pets, many with special needs, helping them gain confidence and live life to the fullest.

Law Enforcement and First Responder Category Finalist: Harrison

Harrison is Caldwell County’s first electronics scent detection (ESD) K-9 and one of only a few certified dogs of his kind in North Carolina. Specially trained to locate hidden electronic devices, Harrison plays a critical role in uncovering digital evidence essential to a wide range of criminal investigations, and Harrison focuses on helping investigators in Internet Crimes Against Children cases. Beyond his investigative work, he serves as a source of comfort, a joy to children at community events and strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

Service and Guide/Hearing Category Finalist: Donald

Donald is a dedicated guide dog who changed the life of his veteran handler after she lost her central vision following 25 years of military service. With Donald by her side, she confidently travels the country, hosts events and even skis. At home, he brings constant joy—dancing to music, playing hide-and-seek and offering steady guidance through everyday life. Donald’s loyalty, heart and heroic service make him more than a guide, he’s a true partner and friend.

Military Category Finalist: K9 Ultra

K9 Ultra is a Military Working Dog and a true professional, fiercely reliable in the field, yet playful and loving at home. She is a skilled detection dog, the instant she hears the command “seek,” she locks into mission mode. Off duty, she enjoys hiking trails, choosing the perfect beach rock and barking at anything that goes bump in the night. Ultra brings joy, loyalty and courage to every moment—on and off the job.

Therapy Category Finalist: Sgt. Bo

Sgt. Bo recently retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department, where he served as a dedicated therapy dog, offering comfort to countless children and adults in schools. In addition to trauma support, he helped de-escalate children in crisis and offered comfort to everyone he met. Once a stray, Sgt. Bo’s journey from loneliness to heroism is a powerful story of hope and love. His soulful eyes speak volumes, offering safety, warmth and unconditional care to all he meets.

For more information about the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, visit americanhumane.org.

About American Humane Society:

American Humane Society is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals.

