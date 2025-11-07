Meet the Winner of the 15th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Humane Society, the country’s first national humane organization, unveiled the winner of the 15th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The winner is Sgt. Bo, a four-year-old Mixed Breed in the Therapy Dog category, who recently retired after years of comforting children alongside a School Resource Officer in Nashville, TN.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs in five categories: Therapy Dogs; Service and Guide Dogs; Military Dogs; Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.

Earlier this year, Americans nominated hundreds of inspiring dogs from across the country, and five semi-finalists in each of the five categories were selected. After a competitive public voting process, the field of 25 was narrowed down to five incredible finalists. The winner, Sgt. Bo, was then selected and announced live on the TODAY Show.

Sgt. Bo’s journey from stray to hero is extraordinary. Rescued in Florida in 2022, he was paired with Faye, a Metropolitan Nashville School Resource Officer, after she advocated for a program that trains homeless pets as therapy dogs. Though Faye initially worried about his scruffy appearance and skin allergies, their bond formed quickly during training. Sgt. Bo became her trusted partner and a living lesson to students that appearances can be deceiving.

Three months later, after the Covenant School shooting, Sgt. Bo and Faye provided steady comfort and safety for students in crisis. Sgt. Bo climbed onto buses, let frightened children rest against him and remained a calming presence at reunions and school drop-offs during the community’s darkest hours.

“We are thrilled to name Sgt. Bo as American Humane’s latest Hero Dog, a distinction that is so well-deserved for both him and his handler, Faye,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society. “Sgt. Bo and Faye have brought comfort and emotional support to many children and adults in the Nashville community during profoundly difficult times. Their presence serves as a powerful beacon of hope and safety, exactly the qualities this award seeks to recognize.”

Sgt. Bo tore his ACL in January 2025, prompting the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to retire him, and Faye retired from the force soon after, not wanting to be without Sgt. Bo by her side. He still visits Covenant weekly and other local schools monthly, helping shy children open up and bringing smiles. Now enjoying retirement with Faye and her husband, Sgt. Bo continues to soothe people of all ages.

Sgt. Bo and the four other finalists will be honored at the 15th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® and Gala in Palm Beach on January 9.

The four other Hero Dog Award Finalists are:

Donald is the finalist for the Service and Guide/Hearing Dog category. He is a dedicated guide dog, a six-year-old Labrador Retriever, who changed the life of his veteran handler after she lost her central vision following 25 years of military service. With Donald by her side, she confidently travels the country, hosts events and even skis. Sometimes being a hero means knowing when not to obey. Donald once suddenly stopped and refused to move forward, blocking his handler from stepping ahead, until they realized the sidewalk had been torn up by construction. His instinctive decision to disobey kept his handler out of harm’s way, and he didn’t just follow commands that day, he protected a life. At home, he brings constant joy—dancing to music, playing hide-and-seek and offering steady guidance through everyday life. Donald’s loyalty, heart and heroic service make him more than a guide, he’s a true partner and friend.

Harrison, the finalist for the Law Enforcement and First Responder Dog category, is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever and Caldwell County’s first electronics scent detection (ESD) K-9, one of only a few certified dogs of his kind in North Carolina. Specially trained to locate hidden electronic devices, he plays a critical role in uncovering digital evidence for a wide range of criminal investigations, with a focus on Internet Crimes Against Children cases. Beyond his investigative work, Harrison provides comfort at community events, delights children, and strengthens relationships between law enforcement and the public.

K-9 Ultra is the finalist for the Military category and is a four-year-old Dutch and German Shepherd mix. She is a true professional, fiercely reliable in the field and playful at home. A skilled detection dog, the instant she hears the command “seek” she locks into mission mode. For example, during a vice-presidential motorcade, her focus and precise detection cleared the route under strict time constraints, ensuring safe movement through a high-threat environment. Off duty, she enjoys hiking, choosing the perfect beach rock, and barking at anything that goes bump in the night. Ultra brings joy, loyalty, and courage to every moment—on and off the job.

Lieutenant Dan, the finalist for the Emerging Hero/Shelter Dog category, is a seven-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound born with a severe limb deformity. He lost both hind legs and his tail, but never his zest for life. From hiking and swimming to appearing on screen, he shows the world what it means to be handicapable. His joyful spirit inspires people of all abilities. During his first visit to a local adult program, typically shy participants began smiling, laughing and reaching out to connect. At home, Lieutenant Dan plays with foster pets, many with special needs, helping them gain confidence and live life to the fullest.

American Humane Society is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals.

