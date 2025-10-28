New York, USA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Poised for Phenomenal Expansion at a CAGR of ~22% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The global artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the growing incidence of chronic, genetic, and infectious diseases. AI solutions enable early detection, accurate diagnosis, and tailored treatment by processing complex medical data and uncovering subtle patterns. This expansion is further supported by heightened research and development efforts, strategic partnerships, and ongoing product innovations by leading market players, which are driving faster clinical adoption across healthcare environments.

DelveInsight’s AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in medical diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in medical diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key AI in medical diagnostics companies in the market.

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Summary

The global AI in medical diagnostics market size is expected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 8 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global AI in medical diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the AI in medical diagnostics market include GE HealthCare, Aidoc, Qure.ai, Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Tecomet Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Riverain Technologies, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Deep Bio Inc., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the AI in medical diagnostics market during the forecast period.

In 2024, the hardware/software category held the largest market share in the component segment of artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market

Increasing Burden of Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and lifestyle-related conditions is driving demand for faster, more accurate diagnostics, where AI can play a crucial role.

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Continuous improvements in AI algorithms, deep learning, and neural networks enhance the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, enabling better image analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive analytics.

Growing Adoption of Digital Health Tools

The integration of AI with electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, and wearable devices enables seamless data collection and analysis, supporting AI-driven diagnostic solutions.

Rising Investment and R&D in Healthcare AI

Significant funding from private investors, government initiatives, and healthcare organizations is accelerating the development and commercialization of AI-powered diagnostic tools.

Increasing Demand for Early and Precise Diagnosis

AI enables early detection of diseases, which improves patient outcomes and reduces healthcare costs, creating strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

AI-powered diagnostics help bridge the gap created by the shortage of radiologists, pathologists, and other specialists, offering automated and rapid diagnostic support.

Regulatory Approvals and Government Initiatives

Supportive regulations and initiatives promoting AI adoption in healthcare are facilitating market growth globally.

Cost-Effectiveness and Operational Efficiency

AI reduces diagnostic errors, speeds up workflows, and optimizes resource utilization, making it an attractive solution for healthcare providers.

Regional AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Insights

In 2024, North America, led by the U.S., dominated the global artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics market with a 51% share. The region’s market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes, and infectious diseases, including HIV. This increasing disease burden, coupled with a robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced R&D in AI-based diagnostics, and fast regulatory approvals, establishes the U.S. as a global leader in AI-powered diagnostic innovations.

Europe’s artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics market is growing steadily, supported by technological advancements in AI, expanding healthcare digitization, and strong regulatory and policy frameworks. AI adoption in medical imaging, pathology, cardiology, and oncology enhances diagnostic accuracy, operational efficiency, and patient care outcomes. Investments in smart hospitals, integrated healthcare IT systems, and AI-enabled diagnostic platforms enable broader implementation. At the same time, government initiatives, funding programs, and clear regulatory pathways encourage widespread AI integration in healthcare.

The Asia-Pacific AI in medical diagnostics market is also experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid technological progress, increasing healthcare demand, and proactive government support. AI technologies such as machine learning and deep learning are enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency, particularly in medical imaging, pathology, and predictive diagnostics. Expanding healthcare infrastructure is facilitating the broader deployment of AI diagnostic tools, helping address chronic disease burdens and the challenges an aging population poses. Government incentives and policies are further supporting AI adoption, promoting R&D, and enabling healthcare providers to implement innovative diagnostic solutions.

Recent Developmental Activities in the AI in Medical Diagnostics Market

In April 2025, Roche announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation to its VENTANA® TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx Device. This represents the first time a computational pathology companion diagnostic (CDx) device has received a Breakthrough Device Designation.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation to its VENTANA® TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx Device. This represents the first time a computational pathology companion diagnostic (CDx) device has received a Breakthrough Device Designation. In April 2025, Avant Technologies, Inc. and its joint venture partner Ainnova Tech, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing its pre-submission package for a meeting concerning Avant's VisionAI platform. The technology is designed to transform early disease detection through artificial intelligence.

and its joint venture partner Ainnova Tech, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing its pre-submission package for a meeting concerning Avant's VisionAI platform. The technology is designed to transform early disease detection through artificial intelligence. In April 2025, Proprio announced that its Paradigm AI surgical guidance platform had received FDA 510(k) clearance to incorporate intraoperative measurements. This allows the first-ever real-time 3D, dynamic, and segmental visualization and measurement of anatomy during surgery.

What is AI in Medical Diagnostics?

Artificial Intelligence is transforming medical diagnostics by enabling faster, more accurate, and personalized detection of diseases. Machine learning algorithms and deep learning models can analyze vast amounts of medical data, such as imaging scans, lab results, and genetic information—far more quickly than human clinicians. For instance, AI-powered imaging tools can detect early signs of cancers, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders with remarkable precision, often identifying patterns that the human eye may miss. By automating routine analyses, AI reduces diagnostic errors and allows healthcare professionals to focus on complex decision-making and patient care.

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 AI in Medical Diagnostics Market CAGR ~22% AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by 2032 ~USD 8 Billion Key AI in Medical Diagnostics Companies GE HealthCare, Aidoc, Qure.ai, Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Tecomet Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Riverain Technologies, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Deep Bio, Inc., and others

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Assessment

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Component: Hardware/Software and Services AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Application: Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Radiology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Others AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

