MJBizCon to Debut First-Ever Virtual Cannabis Retail Activation on Expo Floor at 2025 Event

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJBizCon , the cannabis industry’s largest B2B conference and trade show, is set to make history at its 2025 event by debuting the first-ever onsite cannabis retail activation. For the first time, attendees can place virtual orders at booth C25114, to be fulfilled at the nearby NuWu Cannabis Marketplace.

The activation recreates a miniaturized NuWu retail experience. Visitors can browse products in glass display cases and place orders through an integrated kiosk system, offering a realistic view of the dispensary journey from browsing to checkout.

This groundbreaking concept builds on MJBizCon’s partnership with NuWu, which also includes nightly events at the dispensary for attendees and exhibitors. Free shuttles will connect the Las Vegas Convention Center with NuWu, ensuring all can easily pick up and enjoy their purchases.

The dispensary activation is powered by a coalition of industry innovators: GreenSpace , Temeka Group , Rank Really High , Apex Trading , and Cure8 . GreenSpace is leading the project, with Temeka Group designing and building the booth. Apex Trading will curate the exclusive MJBizCon menu alongside NuWu and manage inventory, while Rank Really High provides the ordering and fulfillment technology. Cure8 will supply and oversee the kiosks and IT infrastructure.

“Having this activation on the expo floor highlights MJBizCon’s commitment to creating authentic experiences,” said Harrison Radie, Vice President of Sales & Partnerships at MJBizCon. “With Temeka Group at the helm and multiple brand partners coming together in a high-traffic, central location, this space will be a true hub of energy and connection. More than a showpiece, it gives attendees the rare chance to virtually shop their favorite products right at the show.”

Jason Paredes, CEO of GreenSpace, emphasized how the collaboration reflects the strength of the cannabis supply chain working in unison.

“GreenSpace and our partners have long desired to build a functional dispensary at MJBizCon, and this year’s event partnership with NuWu is a game-changer,” Paredes said. “By pooling our collective resources, we’re able to deliver a groundbreaking experience that can serve as a model for future events.”

MJBizCon 2025 runs December 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.